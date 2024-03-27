The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In March

“There's nothing I love more than being warm and cozy, and this heating pad has brought me so much joy. I initially got it to soothe stomach cramps and muscle aches (I unfortunately get a fair amount of both), but I've been using it almost every day. I carry it from room to room, I use it to warm my side of the bed before getting in, I've brought it to the office and I've even travelled with it. (Yes, you can pack a heating pad in your carry-on bag. No, you can't use it on the plane.)