The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In March

(Graphic: Gracia Soenarjo)
We don't know about you, but here at Chatelaine we're already dreaming of summer fruits, breezy new wardrobe additions and afternoons spent digging into our gardens. From an expert-recommended pie-making essential to comfy summer sandals to show-stopping blooms, here's what our team bought and loved this month.
“I am (unfortunately) very particular about my laundry: I hate when clothes in the dryer get staticky, or when they get cobbled together and don't dry well. I used to use dryer sheets to tackle these issues, but they're single-use and not great for my wife's sensitive skin.
I recently purchased these wool dryer balls. They achieve the same results as dryer sheets, but they're reusable and much more affordable. And because they aren't scented, my wife much prefers them. Bonus: They've doubled as a toy for my dog while I'm folding laundry.” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor
“There's nothing I love more than being warm and cozy, and this heating pad has brought me so much joy. I initially got it to soothe stomach cramps and muscle aches (I unfortunately get a fair amount of both), but I've been using it almost every day. I carry it from room to room, I use it to warm my side of the bed before getting in, I've brought it to the office and I've even travelled with it. (Yes, you can pack a heating pad in your carry-on bag. No, you can't use it on the plane.)
It has six heat settings and an auto-off function, so I don't have to worry about falling asleep with it on. I consider my heating-pad time a relaxing treat after a long day. That said, heat exposure from electric pads can cause skin issues over time, so I try to be conscious of how much I use it and how high I set the heat.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor
“I've vowed that this is the year I will perfect my pie-making skills—especially ahead of rhubarb season, when I love to make our classic rhubarb pie recipe. Expert bakers had long told me a French-style tapered rolling pin is easier to use than the rolling pin with handles I've inherited. And, of course, they are right.
I used this one to excellent effect on a blueberry pie for my son's birthday. It turned out a crust that was closer to a circle than the blob I usually make. (Because it's tapered you can focus on small sections of dough.) I still have a lot of room to improve, but that means more pie!” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital
“I like a sturdy sandal and usually default to Birkenstocks, but it was love at first sight when I spotted these somewhat orthopaedic-looking sandals by the Canadian brand Maguire last summer. They were sold out in my size then, but have since been restocked and I seized the opportunity to purchase. I cannot wait to wear these all summer long.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief
“Keeping your phone camera clean can make a huge difference in avoiding that frustrating out-of-focus-look in your pictures. In a pinch, I’ve resorted to using my soft shirt or skirt to wipe my phone, but nothing beats a screen cleaner.
This one from Whoosh! is Canadian-made and has become my go-to. I use it to clean my glasses, as well as any dusty or dirty screen, from my phone to my laptop to my TV. I discovered that a well-known tech store uses this on all their display products and I've never purchased anything faster.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director
“I am a lazy gardener and I believe in the survival of the fittest when it comes to plants. These showstopping dahlias—which I've just purchased for the third year in a row—thrive with minimal care and have never failed to amaze me with their stunning, colossal blooms.
They are towering in height and the blooms are quite heavy, so staking is necessary. Costco ships them as dormant bare root tubers, allowing you to start them early in indoor pots or plant them outside when the soil is warm. Once the season is over, you can dig up the tubers and store them for the next season. However, as a lazy gardener, I must admit that I haven't had much success reviving my tubers.” —Sun Ngo, creative director
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
