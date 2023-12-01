15 Pairs Of Fleece Leggings To Keep You Toasty

We’ve found your perfect pair, whether it’s for a base layer, commuting to the office or a wintry workout.

Leggings are a wardrobe essential year-round, but now is the time to swap out your lightweight summer styles for a few thicker, warmer pairs designed to withstand wintry conditions. Fleece leggings are ideal to keep you warm during the colder days of the year, but some other fabrics, like all-natural merino wool, will also do the job.

How to choose winter leggings and fleece leggings

When shopping for winter leggings, consider what you’ll be using them for, whether it’s as a base layer, for commuting to the office or for winter workouts. (If it’s the latter, let’s just say we’re impressed.)

For high-intensity sports like running, opt for a moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and warm when things get sweaty.

Here are 15 great winter leggings to help you find exactly what you’re looking for, starting at just $30.

The best winter leggings and fleece leggings for women

Adidas Own The Run Winter Leggings, $69



These classic black running tights are made with a moisture-absorbing material that feels cozy and comfortable. We love the wide waistband, back zip pocket for keys or other small items and reflective details.

Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Leggings, $38

If warmth is your top criteria, consider these microfleece polyester leggings, which are designed to be both warm and breathable while you’re on the go. The fleece material offers a bit of stretch, and this style is even recommended for hiking. They’re available in sizes XS to 3X, and there are lots of different colours and prints available.

Under Armour HeatGear Leggings, $60

These leggings are made from Under Armour’s four-way stretch HeatGear fabric, which is lightweight, quick-drying and moisture-wicking, and also offers odour protection. They have a 29-in. inseam, a high-rise, a wide waistband that stays put and a side pocket that’s roomy enough to fit your smartphone.

Women’s Merino 260 Tech High Rise Thermal Leggings, $150

These 100 percent merino wool tights promise to nix odours and regulate body temperature “in all weather conditions.” Icebreaker is a brand based in New Zealand that’s committed to using wool from farms that employ regenerative practises, including improving soil health and reducing carbon emissions.

Lemon Fleece Stirrup Leggings, $30

Available in only two sizes, S/M and L/XL, this stylish pair of leggings lined with fleece can be worn solo, but is particularly great for layering under a dress or tunic. Try pairing with a classic black heel or ballet flats to show off the stirrups.

Arc’teryx Essent Warm High-Rise Leggings, $180

Available in three colours and offered in sizes 00 to 16, this slightly cropped nylon and elastane performance style is designed for movement. The water-repellant fabric has stretch and moisture-wicking properties, and offers both warmth and breathability. We also like the wide waistband that stays put and handy thigh pockets.

We Norwegians Voss Colorblock Leggings, $199



Made of merino wool—which has natural moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties—these high-waisted, cozy leggings are designed for the slopes, but they would look just as great whilst running errands. We love the sporty, colour-blocking detail.

Joe Fresh Women+ Fleece Active Leggings, $35

This sporty fleece pant is an affordable, warm option you can wear on repeat. Made from a polyester-spandex blend, they have an elastic waist and inside pocket. Choose from sizes XS to 3X and a variety of colours and prints.

Simons Floral-Pattern Lined Leggings, $90

Florals for winter? Groundbreaking, at least in a fleece tight. These lined, polyester-blend leggings feature a high-rise, full-length design with a wide, ribbed waistband.

I.Five Recycled Fibre Polar Fleece High-Rise Legging, $49

These polyester leggings are made from recycled plastic bottles using an eco-friendly process that generates fewer carbon emissions compared to conventional fabrics. They’ll keep you warm through winter, thanks to the thick, textured polar fleece material. Wear them either as a base layer on or on their own.

Alo Airlift Winter Warm High-Waist Legging, $225

Designed for yoga but perfect for everyday wear, these ankle-length, high-rise leggings feature a cozy, brushed interior and are designed to give legs are sculpted look. Alo’s double-knit Airlift fabric offers four-way stretch for easier movement, and is breathable and moisture-wicking, too.

Plus, there’s a matching racerback bra if you want to go for a head-to-toe look.

Old Navy High Waisted Flare Fleece-Lined Leggings, $30



We love the fun, flared silhouette of these high-waisted leggings, which would look great with ankle boots or your favourite lug-sole shoes. Offered in sizes XS to 4X, this very affordable option is highly-rated and features an elasticized waistband and cozy fleece interior. They’re made with a cotton, polyester and spandex blend that offers both stretch and warmth.

Athleta Altitude Stash High Rise Polartec Power Stretch Tight, $149

Athleta’s nylon-blend Polartec tights, which are smooth outside and fleecy on the inside, are low-maintenance and will keep you warm in cold weather. The waistband has an internal drawcord, and there is a back zip pocket and side pockets big enough for a smartphone.

These fit true to size, and are offered in regular, tall and petite sizing.

Lululemon Fast And Free High-Rise Fleece Tight, $158

Made with a warm fleece fabric, these high-waisted leggings have a 28-in. inseam and are ideal for winter running. The inner-thigh seams have been removed to minimize friction and there are pockets galore. Plus, there’s a drawcord at the waist for a better fit.

The four-way stretch body fabric is made in part with recycled polyester, and it’s both quick-drying and sweat-wicking.

Aritzia Snoform Polar Atmosphere Hi-Rise Legging, $88



These cold-weather leggings,—available in four on-trend colours—are lined for extra warmth and feature a polar fleece fabric that’s soft, stretchy and breathable. The sleek design includes an extra-wide waistband and minimal seams. You can also get a hoodie in the same fabric, for a matchy-matchy look.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.