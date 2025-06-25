Wearing Colourful Mascara Is Easier Than You Think

Summer is the perfect time to veer away from your comfort zone. Whether you're broadening your horizons with a new pair of Bermuda jorts, a nostalgic pair of jelly shoes or a standout blush moment, there's something energizing about getting off the beaten path—even in a small way.

If you're looking to get creative without breaking the bank, a bold makeup look is the way to go. Take inspiration from fashion runways and swap shadow and liner for a few swipes of colourful mascara. If you're feeling brave, lean into high-voltage pinks, oranges, purples and blues—either with a full swipe or just an accent in the outer corners. Or, opt for a more muted approach with a burgundy or dark-green mascara.

Pro tip: On dark lashes, colourful mascara won’t be nearly as bright as you might expect. If you want the hue to really pop—like it did at Dries Van Noten’s Spring/Summer 2025 show (above)—apply a white lash primer, like the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Primer, first.

Shop Our Favourite Bold And Colourful Mascaras

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Burgundy Haze, $18

Consider this plum mascara your entry point into the trend. This formula's black version is a viral sensation, and the hype is deserved—it offers impressive length and volume, without any clumps or flakes. This perfect plum hue was an instant "add to cart" when it dropped in the spring.

Hermès Trait d’Hermès Revitalizing Care Mascara in Violet Indigo, $88

Yes, it's a splurge, but no mascara is as display-worthy as the Trait d'Hermès line, which comes housed in the brand's signature brushed metal tube. The skinny wand is designed to coat each lash, even in har-to-reach corners. The formula comes in a range of beautiful hues—including Noir Fusain, a classic black—but we're partial to this playful pop of violet.

Benefit Cosmetics BadGal Bang! Volumizing Mascara in Power Blue, $39

A swipe of cobalt blue is the perfect finishing touch to any summer look. This one combines Benefit’s beloved BadGal Bang! formula with a bright, ’80s-inspired shade. If you’re looking for something more subtle, it also comes in Wild Plum, Rebel Brown and Pitch Black.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl in Brick, $44

Striking the perfect balance between brown and red, this easy-to-wear brick hue is a top contender for best everyday colour. The curved wand gives a great curl that holds all day.