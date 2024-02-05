Meet 6 Black Women Who Are Redefining The Beauty Industry

The shea butter line—which is coming to Canada in 2024—is especially close to my heart because we source it from a women’s initiative in Ghana, where I grew up. Seeing the hard work that goes into farming the ingredient is incredible. Shea nuts are very seasonal, so once the crop is harvested the women don’t have many other sources of income for the rest of the year. We’re teaching them how to be beekeepers, so they can cultivate honey and beeswax to sell during the off-season. Empowering these women financially has helped them to put their children through school. My own father was able to get an education because of the cocoa butter collective in his community. It’s very moving to think that buying a lip balm can really influence somebody's life.”