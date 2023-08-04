The Best Sweatproof Mascaras For Smudge-Free Lashes

Our picks of formulas that just won’t budge—no matter what life throws your way.

A great waterproof mascara is a must-have in any makeup kit, especially when the last muggy days of summer hit and things get extra sweaty. The best formulas out there not only make running, smudging and flaking a thing of the past, but they also make lashes appear fuller, longer and more defined. And while waterproof mascara takes a bit of effort to remove at night (you’ll need a gentle oil-based eye makeup remover or cleansing oil to get rid of every last bit), the payoff—great lashes that stay put all day long—is definitely worth the extra work.

Here, the formulas that will stand up to anything life throws your way, whether it’s a good cry session (we’ve been there), a sweaty workout or a splash in the pool—including a drugstore fave that’s just $9.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara

A favourite of Chatelaine‘s beauty editor, this mascara is a standout budget buy. The curved brush features ten layers of bristles that give lashes that coveted falsies look in just one swipe, and the waterproof formula effortlessly stands up to tears, rain and sweat.

$9, amazon.ca

M.A.C Stack Waterproof Mascara

This mascara was formulated to be buildable, meaning you can reapply throughout the day without smudging, flaking or clumping.

$36, sephora.com

Milk Makeup Kush Waterproof Mascara

Formulated with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to condition and thickening fibres to create drama, this jet black formulation is buildable and gives impressive length.

$36, sephora.com

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

Volume is the name of the game in this high-impact, budget-friendly mascara that doesn’t leave lashes stiff or crunchy.

$13, amazon.ca

Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara

Looking for volume, length and lasting power? Give the waterproof version of Lancôme’s beloved Lash Idôle mascara a try.

$39, holtrenfrew.com

Pacifica Beauty Aquarian Gaze Water-Resistant Long Lash Mineral Mascara

This waterproof mascara boasts a mineral formula that delivers serious length and definition, and it’s formulated with coconut oil, kelp extract and vitamin B for extra hydration.

$20, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara

For a mascara that holds a curl like no other—even on short, sparse lashes—and offers plenty of volume, look no further than this luxe Dior option. Its curved brush was inspired by professional hair tools, and makeup artists love it because it stays put even on oily lids.

$32, sephora.com

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

If you wanted more from Too Faced’s original Better Than Sex mascara, give the waterproof version a whirl. It gives lashes the same volume boost, without running, smudging or flaking. Plus, a blend of peptides and porcelain flower extract nourishes and conditions lashes as you wear it.

$39, sephora.com

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Mascara

Though not technically a waterproof mascara, this Benefit bestseller holds up better than almost any other formula we’ve tried. One caveat: It’s notoriously tricky to remove, which is why a good oil-based eye makeup remover is essential.

$38, sephora.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.