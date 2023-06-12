These Are The Swimsuits We’ll Be Wearing This Summer—And Why We Love Them

Buying a swimsuit is never easy, but we searched high and low for the best swimwear out there. As it turns out, homegrown brands are making some of the cutest, most comfortable and universally flattering styles on the market today. We asked five women to try on ten of our favourite Canadian swimsuits. Below, we break down why they work.

On Rachelle: A clever use of colour blocking makes the body appear longer. The top comes in two different strap designs to accommodate a variety of bust sizes. Square-front top, $110, high-waisted bottom, $100, leftonfriday.com

On Alicia: The reversible top this two-piece set features a pattern on one side and solid teal on the other. It can also be tied at the back, at the front or on the sides. Reversible top, $120, high-waisted bottom, $90, selfishswimwear.com

On Carolyn: The straps on this swimsuit cross in the back and are fully adjustable, so it fits perfectly even when your body fluctuates from day to day. V-neck one-piece swimsuit, $100, penningtons.com

On Elise: With mesh cut-outs at the front and sides, this one-piece shows a little bit of skin while still being practical and sporty. Mesh V-neck one-piece swimsuit, $269, bathingbelle.com

On Denise: The deep-plunge, fully adjustable halter top of this swimsuit is designed with an elastic band under the bust to offer plenty of support and lift. One-piece halter top swimsuit, $170, selfishswimwear.com

Carolyn, 76, and Elise, 38

Where will you wear these swimsuits? Swimming is a family affair for this mother-daughter duo. “I’ve always loved to swim. Now, I have a pool in my backyard, and I’ll stay in there until my fingers are pruned,” says Carolyn. “And I get my love of swimming from my mom,” adds Elise. “We have a cottage on Lake Simcoe—I’m always the first one in the water, no matter how cold it is. At sunset, it feels like you’re chasing the sun.”

On Carolyn: The side-tie on this swimsuit allows for nice draping and the plunging neckline still provides plenty of support thanks to removable cups. Side-tie one-piece swimsuit, $115, knix.ca.

On Elise: The plunging top elongates the torso, while the cover-up skirt provides a little more coverage for a balanced look that’s ideal for both lounging and beach activities. Deep-V top, $65, high-waisted bottom, $50, and cover-up, $48, knix.ca.

Rachelle, 46

Where would you wear this swimsuit? “Outlet Beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park, on Lake Ontario, is a fantastic swimming spot: The water is warm and shallow, and the beach gently slopes toward the water.”

The combination of a high-cut leg and low-scoop is a great option for anyone who wants to emphasize their legs. This suit also comes in long fit options for those with long torsos. Low-scoop front one-piece swimsuit, $138, londrebodywear.ca

Denise, 46

Where would you wear this swimsuit? “In April, I did a cold plunge in a fjord in Puget Sound. I jumped into the freezing-cold water and got right back out immediately, all tingly and clear-headed.”

This strapless swimsuit is not only great to avoid tan lines, but it’s also shockingly comfortable. For extra coverage, pair it with this chic knit cover-up (see below) that can be worn in a multitude of ways. Strapless swimsuit, $150, hilarymacmillan.com

Alicia, 45

Where would you wear this swimsuit? “My favourite spot to swim is on Loon Lake, in Muskoka, where my husband’s family owns a cottage. We’re in and out of the water all day, swimming and playing. Watching my kids embrace nature is so rewarding.”

Long-sleeved one-piece suits are hard to come by, but this one combines all the benefits of a rash guard (including SPF protection) with the versatility and fit of a bikini thanks to clever side cut-outs. Long-sleeved one-piece swimsuit, $269, bathingbelle.com

