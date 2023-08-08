8 New Fragrances For That Forever Summer Feeling

Spritz again and again to keep the summer vibes going.

Summer may be fleeting, but thankfully there are plenty of new scents that bottle up those carefree vibes to keep the good times going long past Labour Day. From the feeling of sunshine on bare skin to a stroll through a garden bursting with blooms to fruity cocktails served poolside, these summer perfumes are guaranteed to keep memories of warmer days alive, even as temperatures inevitably dip.

Phlur Solar Power Eau de Parfum

Scents described as “solar”—a fairly new descriptor in perfumery—evoke the delicious feeling of sunlight on your skin. (Think: Breezy, sunny, light, uplifting, often with lots of floral and/or citrus notes.) In the aptly named Solar Power, bergamot, orange flower, musk, driftwood and sea salt bathe skin in what can only be described as the bottled-up scent of fresh air and sunshine, making it the epitome of a solar perfume.

$125 for 50 mL, sephora.com

The 7 Virtues Coconut Sun Eau de Parfum

If you like that classic sunscreen smell, you’ll love this creamy solar concoction. Coconut water, sea salt, citrus, vanilla and frangipani make for an unexpectedly fresh and dreamy scent that’s neither too sweet nor too floral.

$110 for 50 mL, sephora.com

L’Occitane En Provence Almond Delightful Body Mist

Inspired by the iconic Almond Shower Oil, this scented body mist is sure to become a cult classic. Made with cold-pressed sweet almond oil and featuring notes of citrus and vanilla, it hydrates and refreshes skin while imparting a subtle glow.

$42, loccitane.com

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum

This new addition to the Flora family is all about magnolia, which is paired with an accord of dewberries as well as patchouli essence for a fruity-floral juice that’s clean, yet layered.

$153 for 50 mL, sephora.com

Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau de Parfum

This scent was inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom, which graces the bottle thanks to a collaboration with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. Described as a “daydreamer’s fantasy,” the fragrance features juicy pink pomelo, passionfruit and apple blossom notes balanced with earthy matcha, vanilla, tonka bean and sandalwood.

$122 for 50 mL, sephora.com

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Forte Eau de Parfum

Green with hints of woody and citrusy notes, this supercharged version of the bestselling Nerolia Vetiver eau de toilette is a heady blend of neroli and vetiver underscored by a fruity fig accord and notes of tonka bean.

$156 for 75 mL, holtrenfrew.com

Fenty Beauty Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

Throw the new mini version of this Riri-approved scent in your purse or carry-on beauty bag to spritz on the go. With notes of Bulgarian rose, magnolia, musk and tangerine, it’s a sophisticated scent that evolves as you wear it.

$53 for 10 mL, sephora.com

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Sucré Eau de Parfum

Good news for those of us with a sweet tooth, this decadent scent is back for the first time since 2018! A spin on the brand’s delightfully nostalgic Viva La Juicy signature scent, Sucré is updated with a frothy mix of fruity, floral and gourmand notes, including peach nectar and almond cream. The bottle—dripping in faux frosting and topped with a bow—is a cute addition to any vanity.



$106 for 50 mL, thebay.com. Available August 14.

