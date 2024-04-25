10 Fresh New Fragrances For Spring

(Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)
Spring has sprung, and there's no better way to mark a fresh beginning than with a new signature scent. From floral scents to fruity juices to woody notes, these new spring fragrances bottle up the essence of warmer days. Keep reading to discover the perfume you'll want to spritz all season long, and beyond.
With fruity, floral, green and woody layers, this wildflower-inspired scent is a complex new addition to the iconic Daisy franchise. It opens with a sweet banana blossom accord, revealing a jasmine heart and grounded notes of sandalwood and vetiver.
Bonus points for the cute bottle, which is topped with colourful flowers and filled with green stems to evoke the look of a bouquet in a vase.
Warm and joyful, Guerlain's latest Aqua Allegoria fragrance features bright notes of tuberose, rose, iris and violet, as well as fruity mango, fresh bergamot and creamy coconut. The result is unexpectedly tropical, somewhere between a lush garden and a day at the beach.
If you’re a fan of pink pepper, you’ll love this sophisticated take on the spicy note. While lily of the valley and carnation give the scent a breezy quality, it’s grounded by a smoky blend of amber and vanilla. It’s a sexy fragrance that's still light enough to wear during the day.
An homage to the original Miss Dior from 1947, this modern iteration pairs jasmine with sweet notes of mandarin and stone fruits to create a memorable floral-gourmand scent with hints of patchouli and amber.
The bottle's houndstooth pattern and shimmery bow pay tribute to the fashion house's couture roots.
Housed in a studded bottle, this vibrant juice is a heady blend of smoked tea leaves, jasmine absolute, and rich vanilla extract. It opens with a fresh green note and develops into a soft white floral with a clean edge, making it a refreshing pick for warm spring and summer days.
Now available at Sephora, Salt & Stone’s bestselling scent is a surprisingly fresh blend of woody notes, like sandalwood and cedar, paired with amber, violet leaves and vetiver.
The body mist is formulated with red algae and glycerin to hydrate skin as you wear it.
Juicy, sweet and feminine are just some of the words we'd use to describe this fizzy juice in the fruity-floral fragrance family. The blend of rose absolute, lychee, raspberry and pink champagne is surprisingly wearable, lasting all day on the skin without being overpowering or cloying.
Created by Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, founders of skincare brand Fresh and the creative duo behind The Maker Hotel in Hudson, N.Y., this dreamy scent is inspired by true intimacy. The comforting, familiar wood opening evolves into a delicate cocktail of fig, vetiver, jasmine and oud, slowly revealing its complexity.
This fresh floral is the perfect scent for spring. It has key notes of pear, violet and iris, opening with a burst of fruit before drying down to a powdery floral. Like other Issey Miyake fragrances, it has a light touch that fits perfectly into a scent collection dedicated to warmer days.
The latest addition to the Flowerbomb family transports you to a sun-soaked beach surrounded by wild gardens. It opens with a tropical coconut milk accord with hints of fresh bergamot, melting into a floral heart with bursts of juicy mango. This is a scent you'll wear into summer and pack in your suitcase on vacation.
