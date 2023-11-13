12 Hydrating Lip Oils To Buy Before Winter

All the shine of gloss—without the stickiness.

Love the shine of a lip gloss, but not the sticky feel? Meet lip oils.

These lip balm-gloss hybrids come in either clear or tinted formulas, and they’re packed with moisturizing ingredients like collagen and squalane, as well as moisturizing oils galore (think jojoba, avocado and rosehip). But the best part? They also pack some serious colour payoff. Here, the best lip oils to add to your makeup routine for fall.

The Best Lip Oils For Winter 2023

Burt’s Bees Hydrating Lip Oil, $8

Packed with sweet almond oil, this treatment delivers eight hours of hydration and comes in a small squeeze tube that’s easy to apply on the go.

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip, $14

This budget-friendly lip oil comes in eight shades that give lips a lovely pop of colour and a ton of shine. We love the supersized applicator, which is a dupe for one of the pricier options below.

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil, $33

Rosehip oil, jojoba oil and shea butter give this ultra-pigmented oil—available in eight wearable shades—all the benefits of a hydrating lip treatment.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, $33

This high-shine oil from Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup collection imparts lips with a surprisingly pigmented wash of colour. It is enriched with plumping collagen, calming prickly pear oil and hydrating squalane.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, $27

Rare Beauty’s most covetable lip product has serious staying power thanks to its oil-tint hybrid formula. It comes in eight super wearable shades that suit every skin tone.

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss, $36

Jojoba oil, goji berry extract and cloudberry seed oil create a glossy lip that’s comfortable and non-sticky. This glossy oil comes in eight shades that include cream finishes and glittery options.

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil, $31

For a juicy pout, you can’t go wrong with this gloss-oil combo by Saie. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and shea butter to soothe chapped lips, and comes in six shades that range from soft brown to bright pink.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, $54

The Dior Lip Glow Oil creates a custom colour based on the lips’ moisture levels. It’s finally back in stock after going viral on TikTok last year and instantly selling out.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil, $38

Recently reformulated, this beloved lip treatment is now made with 30 percent nourishing oils to hydrate and protect lips, including jojoba, hazelnut and sweetbriar rose. Pro tip: Use the clear shade ‘Honey’ as an overnight lip mask.

Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil, $34

This balm-like formulation by Canadian brand Ilia contains hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate lips and comes in six glassy hues.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss, $30

Formulated with avocado oil and shea butter for a boost of hydration, this lip oil has a mirror-shine look.

Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil, $33

This clear formula contains cherry seed oil and cherry extracts to smooth and moisturize lips. Plus, the oversized doe-foot applicator makes it easy to apply in just one swipe.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.