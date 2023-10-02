5 Products Our Beauty Editor Loved This Month

When it comes to beauty, there’s no shortage of options; seemingly each day, there’s a new makeup, skincare or haircare product to swipe, blend, dab and lather. It’s my job to put them all to the test and vet them against my tried-and-true favourites to see what’s worth the hype—and the money. Here are the new beauty products I’m currently using on repeat.

Saltyface Freckle Paint, $26

I’m sure I’m not the only one who isn’t quite ready to let go of summer yet. In an attempt to make it last just a little while longer, I’ve been faking a sun-kissed look with this faux-freckle paint by Vancouver-based self-tanning brand Saltyface. Applied where my (now vanished) natural freckles usually sit on the bridge of my nose, it brings some life back to my complexion. It’s foolproof to use, with a fine-tipped brush that’s easy to control and a water-like formula that doesn’t leave unsightly brown streaks behind. I’ve tried many faux-freckle makeup products, and this is by far the easiest to use. And if you do mess up, it comes right off with makeup remover.

M.A.C Cosmetics Squirt Lip Plumping Gloss Stick, $30

I am nothing if not committed to trying every single viral beauty product out there (it’s research!), so when I spotted a few of my favourite content creators using this gloss, I knew it was only a matter of time before I caved. The buttery formula has a cooling minty kick, but it doesn’t burn—a common issue with plumping lippies. To be honest, it doesn’t have any effect on the *actual* size of my lips, but the glossy finish definitely makes them appear plumper. I got my hands on Amped, a vivid pink that provides just the tiniest hint of rosiness to my lips and surprisingly long-lasting shine. My favourite thing about this gloss is how easy to use it is—there’s zero stickiness and it’s so sheer that it can be applied on the go.

Benefit Cosmetics Whoa So Soft Conditioning Brow Oil, $35

I recently got my brows tinted and laminated, and my artist recommended conditioning them daily to keep them looking healthy. It makes sense; a lamination is like a perm for your brows, and chemically treated hair needs TLC. This tiny bottle contains a surprisingly powerful blend of sunflower, argan, apricot and castor oils that keeps my brows feeling soft and looking extra glossy without feeling greasy.

SVR Hydraliane Intense Moisture Light Cream, $40

Made with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and sunflower oil, this cream is rich and hydrating but still lightweight enough to wear under makeup during the day. The cushiony texture is a treat for my ultra-dry, sensitive skin, especially as the weather cools down. I also love that it comes in a 100 percent recyclable pouch rather than a jar. It’s perfect to travel with and easy to roll up to get out every last drop of product.

Prose Custom Shampoo and Conditioner, $37 each

Prose’s made-to-order, fully bespoke haircare and skincare lines are created by AI based on your hair goals and your location. I was skeptical at first, but the results speak for themselves: My hair feels healthy, and my natural, slightly wavy texture is easier to manage without the help of hot tools. I’ve been using the Brooklyn-based brand’s shampoo and conditioner on and off for a few months now, and I can confirm it is not a fluke—my hair is easier to style on Prose days. It is on the more expensive side, but there’s something special about a formula that was mixed just for you.

