Why This Mom Chose Yorkville University to Grow Her Career

When Yollanda Zhang looks back at her path to studying counselling psychology at Yorkville University, she calls it the “scenic route.”

As a teenager, she wanted to become a therapist, but her strong skills in math and physics—along with encouragement from her school counsellors and parents—pushed her toward engineering instead.



After earning her degree at the University of Waterloo, she worked in the field before shifting into teaching, founding a Mandarin school and launching a non-profit for girls’ empowerment—all while running a speaking and coaching practice. But the pull toward becoming a mental health professional never went away. What ultimately brought her back to counselling was personal.



“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in my 20s, and that pushed me into needing therapy,” Zhang says. “Since then, I’ve always had support from incredible therapists.”



Three years ago, a trauma training program with physician and author Gabor Maté—and “an amazing community of therapists”—convinced her to pursue a master’s degree.

Finding the right fit

Like many busy professionals in their 30s and 40s, Zhang wondered when—and how—to return to school. Living with bipolar disorder added another layer to the decision. She knew a depressive episode in a traditional program could set her back an entire year.



“I didn’t want it to take 10 years to finish my master’s degree,” she says. “I knew I needed a virtual program that was flexible and designed for professionals.”



After comparing options in Canada and the United States, Yorkville University emerged as the clear fit.

“Other programs were longer or required travel, which wasn’t realistic,” she says. “Yorkville University gave me the structure and flexibility I needed to make this possible.”

Balancing school, work, and family

When she enrolled, Zhang was working long hours, managing multiple projects, and parenting her young daughter. Then came an unexpected opportunity: the chance to write her first book.

“After completing one year of working full time and studying, I got a book deal,” she says. “I tried to do it all—work, grad school and the manuscript—but as my deadline approached, I took a short break from Yorkville University. It was so easy to do and gave me the space I needed to finish my book.”



That kind of flexibility, she adds, was critical. “I wouldn’t have been able to make that decision otherwise. Having the option to pause gave me the freedom to say yes to the deal.”

Lessons that stick

One of the biggest take-aways from the program has been the research skills she’s gained. Learning to navigate complex academic papers has transformed her thinking—and her writing. “My book wouldn’t be what it is without grad school,” she says.

Equally valuable, though, has been the community she’s found. Despite expecting online learning to feel isolating, she’s built close friendships with classmates who have supported her through tough moments.



“I didn’t think I’d make deep connections in a virtual program,” she says. “But my classmates carried me through times I wanted to quit. We even created our own in-person meet-ups, and those relationships have been a lifeline.”

Looking ahead—and advice to others

As she looks ahead, Zhang imagines blending her passions—continuing to do public speaking, possibly opening a private practice and expanding her non-profit work. What excites her most is the idea of working in settings where cost isn’t a barrier to care—like the organization where she’ll soon be doing her practicum, a 400-hour Yorkville University requirement that will equip her with hands-on counselling experience through direct, supervised contact with clients.



“I’d love to offer therapy in places where people can access my services for free,” she says. “But realistically, I’ll probably do a mix of things.”



For other moms and working professionals weighing whether to take a similar leap, Zhang offers candid encouragement.



“It can feel daunting to add school into an already full life, but prioritizing yourself is worth it,” she says. “This program was a gift I gave to myself. We never hesitate to invest in our kids, but we often put ourselves last. You deserve to carve that time out for yourself.”



Yorkville University’s Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology (MACP) program is a recognized, accredited path to becoming a licensed counsellor in Canada. With a flexible online format, real-world practicum experience and the support of a vibrant community, it’s designed for professionals who want to build meaningful careers while balancing everyday life.



