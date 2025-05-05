Why Canola Oil Is Canada’s Best-Kept Kitchen Secret

Before you swirl a bit of oil into a pan or let it dance over your greens, pause for a second, because that humble splash of Canadian-made canola oil is doing more than elevating your meal. It’s nourishing your body, supporting local farmers and contributing to a sustainable future—one delicious drizzle at a time.

Canola is a true made-in-Canada success story. In the 1970s, canola oil was developed as a heart healthy, sustainable, homegrown cooking oil, moving Canada away from reliance on imported cooking oils. Canola oil stands out as a smart, budget-friendly choice in the kitchen—especially when compared to pricier options like olive oil.

For just pennies per serving, it delivers exceptional value, making it a go-to staple for Canadian families.

Canola oil, made from crushed canola seeds, is low in saturated fat, high in omega-3s and recommended by health experts for supporting cardiovascular health. But its impact goes beyond health and wellness. Canola farming improves soil health, supports livestock feed, creates thousands of jobs and generates billions in export revenue every year. It’s a kitchen staple with powerful perks—for your body, your community and the planet.

Forget what you've heard and explore why canola oil deserves a front-row seat in your pantry and on your plate.

Low in saturated fat, high in omega-3s

Canola oil is a smart choice for health-conscious Canadians. It’s low in saturated fat and high in healthy fats called omega-3 and omega-6, which your body needs. Using canola oil instead of saturated fats, like butter, lard or tallow, can help lower cholesterol and support your heart health, making it a good option for a healthier diet.

Thanks to its impressive unsaturated-to-saturated fatty acid ratios (15:1), making it a favourable dietary choice, canola oil is a winner in the kitchen, as studies have found that consuming it can even help lower body weight[1].

It’s no wonder Canada’s Food Guide recommends choosing foods with healthy fats—like canola oil—over those high in saturated fat. Making that simple switch can help reduce the risk of heart disease, the leading cause of death in Canada.

This heart-healthy profile, coupled with its balance of beneficial polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats and being a leading source of plant-based omega-3s, has cemented its popularity, making it the number one cooking oil in Canada and a close second in the United States.

An unexpected eco-hero of the kitchen

That bottle of golden canola oil on your counter? It’s more than just a cooking staple; it’s quietly contributing to a greener planet. Canola plants are surprisingly effective at capturing and storing atmospheric carbon in their roots, acting as natural allies in the fight against climate change.

Beyond carbon sequestration, canola plays a role in cleaner energy. It can be transformed into biofuel, offering a significantly lower-emission alternative to traditional fuels for vehicles and even aircraft. This homegrown energy source helps reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and lessens our environmental impact.

Additionally, scientists are exploring ways to utilize canola by-products to create biodegradable plastics, offering a promising solution to our global plastic waste problem.

Canola: Canada’s $43.7 billion crop superstar

Canola isn’t just a staple in Canadian kitchens—it’s a powerhouse in the Canadian economy. In the past decade, canola’s contribution to Canada’s economy has more than doubled. According to an independent analysis by GlobalData Plc for the Canola Council of Canada, the canola sector delivered an average of $43.7 billion per year to the Canadian economy between 2020 and 2023.

That’s not just impressive—it’s transformational.

FAST FACT: The total economic impact on the Canadian economy from the canola sector averages C$43.7 billion per year.

Growing for good: Canola oil’s global impact

As the global demand for healthier oils and plant-based products surge, Canada’s canola industry is rising to the challenge, scaling up production to meet the needs of a more health-conscious world.

With every seed planted and every export shipped, canola is helping rural communities thrive, opening doors to international markets and reinforcing Canada’s position as a global food powerhouse. Choosing canola is a vote of confidence in Canadian innovation, sustainability and agricultural leadership.

FAST FACT: Canada produces 60 per cent of the world’s canola oil, making it a key player in strengthening global food security with a consistent, affordable source of healthy oil.

A must-have in every Canadian kitchen pantry

Canola oil should be a pantry staple, like salt and pepper. What makes canola oil such a versatile cooking staple boils down to a combination of its neutral flavour profile and its impressive physical properties, allowing it to shine in a wide range of culinary applications.

Unlike oils with strong flavours, like olive oil and sesame oil, canola oil won’t overpower the taste of your ingredients. It’s perfect for everything from delicate vinaigrettes, where you want the freshness of your herbs and vinegar to shine, to baking, where you don’t want the flavour of the oil you’re using to compete with your vanilla or chocolate.

For the practical cook, canola oil is a dream to work with. Its high smoke point of 242°C (468°F) means you can confidently use it for everything from a gentle sauté to high heat stir-frying and even deep-frying without worrying about it breaking down.

Among common cooking oils, canola stands out as a top source of plant-based omega-3 fats, those vital nutrients we often need more of. And if you’re watching your saturated fat intake, canola is a clear winner, offering significantly less than soybean and olive oil. Plus, you can cook with confidence knowing it’s naturally free of trans fats.

Choosing canola oil isn’t just a smart move for your meals—it’s a meaningful one for your health, your community and the planet. From its heart-healthy benefits to its role in supporting Canadian farmers and sustainable agriculture, canola oil proves that what we pour into our pans can make a difference far beyond the kitchen.

So the next time you reach for a bottle, know that you’re cooking with more than just oil—you’re cooking with Canadian pride.

To learn more about the benefits of canola, visit hellocanola.ca

[1]Raeisi-Dehkordi, Hamidreza.“The Effect of Canola Oil on Body Weight and Composition: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Clinical Trials,” Advanced in Nutrition 10, no. 3 (2019): 419-432)