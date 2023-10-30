Is It Even Self-Care If There Isn’t Oral Care? One Easy Step You’re Missing

Ever cup your hands firmly around your mouth and nose then do a huff-sniff to smell your own breath? Yeah, we all have. Because bad breath is a mood-killing faux pas no one wants to be known for. Good oral hygiene extends beyond pearly whites and fresh breath. Don’t forget, your oral health is the gateway to your digestive and respiratory tracts, which is why good oral care is paramount to overall health. This is why flossing is a crucial step since it can be a preventative measure in avoiding tooth loss and decay. Not to mention it also boosts self-confidence and leaves you with a mouth that not only looks good but feels good.
You might not automatically associate hygiene habits with self-care. But just as a massage, a workout, a hike or a multi-step skincare routine equate to “me time” for some, so, too, is taking care of your oral health. In fact, no matter your lifestyle or schedule, a top-notch oral hygiene routine should be at the forefront of your daily routine. Brushing alone is not enough. Incorporating a water flosser, from a trusted brand like Waterpik, into your routine is an easy and, dare we say, actually-kinda a fun way to floss. Technology already makes your life easier, so why not allow it to elevate your overall wellness by defending your mouth from plaque and helping you maintain healthy gums?
Why the extra step?
Your mouth is a wonderland of nooks and crannies and brushing isn’t enough to properly get in there—especially if you have braces, a permanent retainer, deep periodontal pockets, or implants. A water flosser, like Waterpik, is specially engineered to access hard-to-reach areas deep below the gumline via a combination of water pressure and pulsations. In fact, dentists recommend adding a Waterpik™ water flosser to your daily routine to achieve better oral health and a whole-mouth clean. Think of it as an everyday gum massage.
The not-so-fun facts about plaque
Unless you’re on your A-game in the flossing department (and if so, you already have a water flosser, don’t you?) chances are high that your dentist’s eternal question to you is: “How’s that flossing routine going?” And while the act of flossing may be the last thing you want to do, it IS important because it aids in removing plaque. You know, that sticky substance made up of a very enchanting combo of saliva and food that makes your teeth feel like they’re wearing fuzzy slippers? And when you don’t brush and floss properly, plaque can build-up, leading to tooth decay, gum disease and allowing bacteria to enter your respiratory and digestive tracts which is, you know, not ideal. While you can reverse gingivitis through flossing, you can’t do the same with severe gum disease, so prevention is key. In this case, it involves inviting a Waterpik Water Flosser into your oral health routine.
The fun facts about Waterpik
We’re proud of any flossing you do, but the Waterpik Ultra Plus and the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser Combo pack accommodate your unique needs with multiple pressure settings, different water reservoirs and a variety of tips (see our tip box). Stamped with the Canadian Dental Association seal, Waterpik uses state-of-the-art technology to remove plaque build-up, bits of food and potentially problematic bacteria gently and thoroughly from between your teeth and deep below the gumline.
The first few tries might feel a bit awkward, but you’ll nail the water flossing technique in no time. Start by leaning close to the sink, placing your chosen tip at a 90-degree angle in your mouth and closing your lips slightly to mitigate splashing. Now, glide along the gumline and between each tooth from back-to-front, top-to-bottom. Allow the water to free flow out of your mouth and into the sink. Please don’t swallow it.
Our parents warned us that the older we get, the more we’ll crave practical gifts. And a Waterpik makes a great present for yourself or others. Because since you have to floss (and you really must), you might as well make it easier on yourself. See you in the oral hygiene aisle!
