Guess Which Of These Three Showstopping Cheesecakes Is Anna Olson’s Favourite

This holiday season, the creamiest cheesecake recipes come with Anna Olson's seal of approval. Canada's baking sweetheart was a judge for the first-ever Tre Stelle Cheesecake Showdown featuring recipes made with Tre Stelle cream cheese.
Renowned as the star ingredient for creamy, delectable desserts, Tre Stelle cream cheese has only four simple ingredients: milk, cream, salt and culture. With no stabilizers or fillers, no heavy beating is required and it folds into delicate ingredients with ease.
Maggie Frith from The Magpie Cakery whose Triple Gingerbread Cheesecake was chosen by Olson as this year's best holiday cheesecake.
Triple Gingerbread Cheesecake
Olson chose this as the winning cheesecake, calling it balanced and delicate. She commended Frith, founder of @TheMagpieCakery, for her use of Tre Stelle cream cheese in the filling as well as the topping, which also featured sparkling crystallized ginger.
Ingredients
For the graham cracker crust
2 cups (240 g) gingerbread cookie crumbs or gingersnap crumbs*
3 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp (30 g) crystallized ginger, pulverized
5 tbsp (70 g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
For the ginger whipped cream
¼ cup plus 2 tbsp (65 g) Tre Stelle Original Cream Cheese, cold (use the rest of the cream cheese from the fifth box used for the filling)
1½ cups heavy/whipping cream, very cold
1 cup (120 g) icing sugar, sifted
2 tbsp (30 g) crystallized ginger, pulverized
For the filling
2 lb. (907 g) Tre Stelle Original Cream Cheese, room temperature
1⅓ cups (266 grams) granulated sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
1½ teaspoons ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon table salt
¼ cup (80 g) molasses
5 eggs, room temperature
1 cup heavy/whipping cream, room temperature
2 tsp vanilla
Honourable Mentions
These two ultra-creative cream cheese creations were runners-up in the Tre Stelle Cheesecake Showdown.
No-Bake Individual Matcha Cheesecakes
Olson loved @KellysBakedGoods’ no-bake individual desserts, which are an easy introduction to the delicious world of cheesecakes. Olson also praised the balance of flavour and texture in this dessert.
Gingerbread Cheesecake Roll
As a departure from the usual cheesecake and for those seeking a challenge, this cheesecake roll by @IndulgewithMimi is a stunning addition to your holiday dessert table.
