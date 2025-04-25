15 Places To Eat In Texas Right Now

A memorable getaway isn’t complete without great food, and Texas delivers on every front. While barbecue is legendary, the state’s diverse culinary landscape extends beyond smoky brisket and slow-cooked ribs. With vibrant food scenes in big cities and small towns alike, the Lone Star State serves up everything from fine dining and family-owned taquerias to seafood establishments and indulgent bakeries.

From hidden gems to beloved icons, these 15 must-try restaurants showcase Texas’s rich flavours and culinary creativity.

Region: Hill Country

Surrounded by rolling lavender fields and sprawling vineyards, Becker Vineyards is one of the premier wine destinations in Texas Hill Country. Producing an impressive 100,000 cases of wine annually, the vineyard offers an elevated tasting experience, featuring varietals like Cabernet Franc, Grenache, Malbec and Sangiovese. Whether sampling wines in a private or group tasting, guests can pair their selection with charcuterie boards and artisan cheeses, making it a perfect stop for wine lovers.

Advertisement

Region: Panhandle Plains

The Lone Star State is synonymous with steak, and the behemoth menu at this popular steakhouse in Amarillo delivers a genuine Texan experience. Try a 24-oz. porterhouse, 30-oz. T-bone or 56-oz. rib-eye. And don’t forget to check out the Big Texan gift shop on your way out to peruse the Route 66 merchandise, as well as homemade steak seasoning, stickers and more.

Region: Gulf Coast

Consistently named one of the best breakfast spots in the U.S., this Houston hotspot draws early risers with its mouthwatering, soulful Southern fare. A staple of the city’s food scene, the menu includes crispy wings and waffles, creamy catfish and grits, biscuits smothered in gravy and fluffy pancakes. This is comfort food at its finest, served in a lively and welcoming setting.

Advertisement

Region: Hill Country

Shabu-shabu gets a creative, Texas-sized upgrade at this innovative hot pot restaurant in Austin. The interactive dining experience lets guests dip premium meats, fresh vegetables and handmade dumplings into bubbling broths, all while experimenting with a variety of house-made dipping sauces. With options like truffle teriyaki, shiso chimichurri and citrus ponzu, every bite is an explosion of flavour, making DipDipDip Tatsu-ya a must-visit for adventurous eaters.

Region: Piney Woods

Stepping into Dolli’s Diner in Nacogdoches feels like travelling back in time to a classic 1950s eatery. This quaint, family-friendly spot is known for its checkerboard floors, retro decor and hearty comfort food, with a menu full of juicy burgers, stacked sandwiches and homestyle meatloaf. Breakfast lovers can indulge in fluffy pancakes, sizzling bacon and made-to-order omelets, while daily specials ensure there’s always something new to try.

Advertisement

Region: Gulf Coast

A Texas institution since 1911, Gaido’s in Galveston has been serving fresh, Gulf Coast seafood for over a century. Family recipes have been passed down through generations, resulting in a menu that showcases wild-caught shrimp, Gulf oysters, scallops and snapper prepared in signature styles. Whether enjoying a simple grilled fish fillet or an indulgent seafood platter, every dish highlights the region’s rich coastal flavours.

Region: Piney Woods

Set on a picturesque farm in Tyler, The Grove Kitchen & Gardens blends farm-to-table dining with live entertainment for a truly immersive experience. Chef Arturo Lara crafts seasonally inspired dishes using fresh produce grown on-site, with highlights like shrimp and grits, house-made pasta and prime-rib French-dip sandwiches. Whether dining on the outdoor patio overlooking the gardens or catching live music inside, The Grove offers a charming blend of rustic elegance and Southern hospitality.

Advertisement

Region: South Texas Plains

This family-owned restaurant on the west side of San Antonio specializes in Nepalese, Indian and Indo-Chinese cuisine, offering a menu that is as diverse as it is delicious. The sizzling tandoori platters, fragrant curries and handmade momos (must-try Nepalese dumplings) are standout dishes, catering to both meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Bold flavours and authentic preparation make Himalayan Kitchen a go-to for lovers of spice and comfort food.

Region: Big Bend Country

A true El Paso institution, L&J Cafe has been serving up flavourful Mexican cuisine since 1927, staying in the same family for generations. This legendary spot offers crispy flautas, hearty burritos and sizzling machaca plates. Beyond the food, its history is just as rich—hidden slot machines and secret liquor stashes date back to Prohibition-era Texas.

Advertisement

Region: Gulf Coast

A visit to La King’s Confectionery in Galveston is a nostalgic trip back in time. The vintage soda fountain and ice cream parlour features classic malts, sundaes and banana splits alongside an impressive selection of handmade candies and chocolates. With more than 50 types of house-made confections, including pecan pralines and fresh-pulled saltwater taffy, this family-owned shop has been delighting visitors for decades.

Region: Panhandle Plains

Pie lovers will find plenty to indulge in at this beloved bakeshop in Abilene, where traditional flavours meet unexpected twists. The rotating menu offers everything from classic pecan pie (a Texas staple) to the standout Sweet Heat pie, which blends luscious peach cream with a fiery kick from Carolina Reaper peppers. Whether stopping in for a single slice, ordering a whole pie or browsing the grab-and-go pantry, this charming bakery is a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Advertisement

Region: Prairies & Lakes

For a taste of Paris in Texas, this elegant Fort Worth restaurant delivers an upscale experience in every detail—from its white-tablecloth service to its strictly enforced dress code. The menu spotlights classic French cuisine, with signature dishes like boeuf bourguignon, coq au vin and foie gras, alongside an extensive selection of French wines. Whether indulging in a decadent multi-course meal or savouring a simple yet exquisite crème brulée, this refined bistro brings the flavours of France to the heart of Texas.

Region: Big Bend Country

A 2024 James Beard Award semi-finalist, this modern taqueria in El Paso puts a fresh spin on authentic Mexican cuisine, celebrating bold flavours and traditional cooking methods. All tortillas are made in-house using nixtamalized heirloom corn sourced directly from Mexico, resulting in an unmatched depth of flavour. The menu blends classic and contemporary influences, featuring everything from perfectly charred carne asada tacos to creative vegetarian options that highlight the region’s rich culinary heritage.

Advertisement

Region: South Texas Plains

Spanish flavours take centre stage at this San Antonio favourite, where paella, tapas and montaditos are served in a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Guests can pair their meal with Spanish wines or handcrafted cocktails, with a menu designed for sharing and savouring. The restaurant also hosts live flamenco performances, making it an ideal destination for an immersive, vibrant dining experience.

Region: Prairies & Lakes

Handmade pasta, house-pulled mozzarella and locally sourced ingredients define the menu at this intimate Italian eatery in Dallas. Chef Leigh Hutchinson brings the traditions of Tuscan cuisine to Texas, crafting signature dishes like lasagna al forno, layered with rich bolognese and besciamella sauces, and the Bistecca all Fiorentina, a Texas-raised porterhouse for two. With an inviting, rustic ambiance and a thoughtfully curated wine list, Via Triozzi offers an authentic Italian culinary escape.