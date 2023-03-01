Your Ultimate Carry-On Capsule Packing Guide

Capsule wardrobes have become buzzier than ever—and for good reason. They’re sustainable, they’re financially accessible, and they make daily dressing a breeze. Plus, they make packing for a trip so much easier.
For those with a fear of losing their luggage or a desire to master the art of light packing, sticking to a carry-on is definitely the way to go. We get it—you want your pick of outfits, and so do we, but what if we told you that you could have multiple options with minimal pieces? Enter: Northern Reflections’ new timeless travel collection.
Northern Reflections is a staple Canadian apparel brand that offers a wide selection of high-quality and modern wardrobe essentials for women. With the goal of delivering comfort, style and versatility, their pieces are designed for busy women on-the-go who don’t have time to overthink what they should wear in the morning—or what they should pack for a trip.
This curated travel collection consists of high-quality essential items that can be seamlessly mixed and matched into multiple outfits. From cardigans, sweaters and jean jackets to shorts, jeans and capris, this collection features all the basic items you may need for a short trip. Plus, everything is comfortable, yet well-tailored, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and thoughtfully designed with complementary colour palettes and prints.
Ready to start packing? Here are six different outfit options using only eight carry-on-friendly pieces from Northern Reflections.
The packing formula:
1 cardigan
1 pair of shorts
1 jean jacket
1 sweater
2 shirts
1 pair of jeans
1 scarf
For city strolls
Perfect for sightseeing and shopping, pair this playful Mix Media Short Sleeve Shirt with the Classic Bermuda Shorts. The vibrant shirt is designed with a flattering soft fit and scoop neck, and the elevated shorts will help you stay cool while still looking in style. Plus, they’re designed with a wide waistband for a smooth silhouette.
If you’d like another promenading option, you can also team the Fashion Length Embroidered Jean, which is made with soft denim for comfort and mobility, with the Boat Neck Pullover Sweater that’s available in teal, lemon yellow or lilac. Chic, breathable and elegant.
You can wear either outfit with a dressier pair of sandals or wedges for a more elevated look.
For brunch dates
Planning an elegant brunch date with the girls? Put on your Fashion Length Embroidered Jean, but this time pair it with the Essential Cardigan and add the Signature Spring Scarf for a pop of colour and texture. You can dress this look up or down with your accessories and footwear.
For a fun night out
Going out to a new restaurant? It’s time to pull out your Microsand Jean Jacket. This piece is designed with a soft fit for comfort and stretch, and is also microsanded for an even softer finish. In addition, it goes beautifully with your new favourite Mix Media Short Sleeve Shirt and Fashion Length Embroidered Jean. You can pair this look with heels or sandal wedges, a nice purse and simple accessories.
For a museum day
Ready for a day of culture? Luckily, Northern Reflections’ Abstract Print Tee looks like a work of art itself, and if you team it with your Classic Bermuda Shorts and vibrant Microsand Jean Jacket (available in yellow, white and aquamarine), you’ll be turning heads as much as the exhibit. Again, this can either be dressed up or down with your choice of footwear and accessories.
For business days
If you have to mix a bit of business with pleasure, most of these pieces are work-friendly, but we suggest keeping it simple, contemporary and monochromatic with your Essential Cardigan and Classic Bermuda Shorts. Feel free to have fun with your accessories to make the look your own–that’s the beauty of a versatile capsule wardrobe.
Click here to shop Northern Reflections’ new travel collection.