Three Cocktail Recipes With a French Twist

Picture this: It’s a July afternoon on a stone terrace in Provence. You’re sitting poolside underneath a striped umbrella and probably wearing an outfit of crisp linen. There’s a charcuterie board on the bistro table, and in your hand you’ve got something refreshing and endlessly sippable. It is, in short, the perfect summer’s day.
While we can’t pop you on a private jet, we can help you recreate some of the spirit of this French fantasy, courtesy of a curated collection of cocktail recipes.
Their key ingredient is quintessentially French: St-Germain, an iconic liqueur that is made from freshly hand-picked wild elderflowers. Fun fact: A single bottle can contain up to 1,000 of the most exquisite blossoms, which are all harvested over just a few weeks each spring when the flavour and aromas of the flowers are at their peak. Additionally, there are no artificial flavours, stabilizers or preservatives.
St-Germain is also incredibly versatile and helps elevate any cocktail to make it bloom. Its delicate flavour profile—subtly floral, natural sweetness, with notes of citrus, and hints of pear and honeysuckle—is perfectly suited to crafting the kind of light, easy-drinking cocktails that sing of summertime. Just the presence of the gorgeous Art Nouveau-style bottle will elevate your bar cart, bringing a certain je-ne-sais-quoi to any summer celebration.
And as an added bonus, each of these recipes come together quicker than you can say, “Oh-la-la!”
St-Germain Hugo Spritz
Billed as the “Italian cousin of the St-Germain spritz,” this zesty tipple bursting with refreshing elderflower flavour transports you instantly to the Amalfi Coast.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Martini Prosecco
- 2 oz soda water
- 8-10 mint leaves
- Lime wedge for garnish
- Mint sprig for garnish
Directions:
- Add ice to a wine glass.
- Pour St-Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves.
- Top with prosecco and soda water.
- Give the drink a good stir.
- Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.
St-Germain Spritz
As a classic way to enjoy this iconic French liqueur, this sparkling spritz is as refreshing as it is celebratory.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Martini Prosecco
- 2 oz soda water
- Lemon twist
- Edible flowers (optional)
Directions:
- Pour St-Germain over ice into your glass.
- Top with prosecco and soda water.
- Give the drink a good stir.
- Gently twist a lemon peel on top of your drink and add edible flowers (optional).
St-Germain Margarita
Paris meets Mexico in this playful cocktail where a dash of lime really enhances St-Germain’s citrus-y notes.
Ingredients:
- 1 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 1.5 oz Patrón Silver Tequila
- 3/4 oz Fresh lime juice
- Lime wedge for garnish
Directions:
- Combine St-Germain, tequila and fresh lime juice into a shaker.
- Add ice into the shaker and shake vigorously until it is nicely chilled.
- Strain over ice in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.