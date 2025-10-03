The New Fall Spritz You’ve Got to Try

Fizzy and fun, spritzes have been having a moment for a few years now. They’re also an easy and elegantly festive way to host a crowd; just pop open a bottle of bubbly, mix it with something delicious, and you’ve got a stress-free and stylish cocktail in no time.

Now there’s a new take on the trend: the Harvey Spritz. Made with Harveys Bristol Cream, the spritz takes the iconic Spanish sherry for a modern spin. The Harvey Spritz is an intriguing blend of grapefruit soda and sparkling wine mixed with the gently sweet, classic sherry, for a refreshingly unique cocktail. Pair it with a bowl of citrus-marinated olives, salted kettle chips, or a simple charcuterie board for an unexpected but casually chic aperitivo gathering.

Harveys Bristol Cream has been wildly popular since its creation in the late 1700’s, but modern mixologists are finding new ways to use its rich and nutty profile for deliciously complex cocktails. Like all Spanish sherry, Harveys is a fortified wine made in the southern region of Jerez and aged in oak barrels in the famous solera blending system. The result is a deeply flavourful sherry, with notes of salted-almond, ripe fig and toasty praline.

As the number one selling sherry in the world, Harveys Bristol Cream is always available at the LCBO.

