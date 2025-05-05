Their Best-Kept Skin Care Secret: L’Oréal Paris' Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day and Night Creams

There’s no such thing as an age limit when it comes to feeling confident, empowered and beautiful. These days, women are proudly rejecting outdated beauty standards and embracing their true selves on their own terms. Whether you’re 25, 50 or 95, every woman deserves to feel good about themselves as they age.

“We no longer are looked at as not worth much after a certain age if we don’t look young,” says CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai. “We are finally being recognized for our knowledge, style and grace that comes with age.”

That’s why L’Oréal Paris believes the perfect age is now. Iconic fashion journalist Jeanne Beker agrees. “It’s been said that the older we get, the more ourselves we become,” she says. “For me, the perfect age really is now, because I’ve never felt wiser, more confident and truly myself.”

Their Best Kept Skincare Secret: L'Oréal Paris's Age Perfect Duo

Self-care rituals are key when it comes to feeling good at every age. That’s where L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day and Night creams come in. The two-step system is a best-kept beauty secret that tightens, firms and brightens skin. It’s an ideal solution for women who are too busy living their best lives for a multi-step routine.

Natasha has a lot on the go and believes in keeping it simple when it comes to skin care. She uses L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day and Night creams every day. “Moisturizing is key,” she says, adding that the creams keep her skin smooth and glowing without looking greasy. “Once you find something that works, stick to it. No need to make it complicated or spend hundreds of dollars.”

Two Simple Steps to Radiant Skin

For a boost of hydration first thing in the morning, start your day with the Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream to hydrate, tighten and even skin tone. In the evening, the Age Perfect Collagen Expert Night Cream restores and firms skin while you sleep. Together, the two creams form a simple yet effective ritual that fits into any lifestyle.

These formulas were designed for mature skin and have been trusted favourites for years. L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day and Night creams are formulated with collagen peptides. The amino acids that make up collagen are naturally present in the skin and help to promote a healthy complexion. The collagen peptides in the formula help the skin retain moisture while working to firm and tighten. Niacinamide is another key ingredient. It’s an essential nutrient, also known as vitamin B3, in the formula that helps to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Right after using the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day and Night creams, you’ll notice your skin feels intensely hydrated and nourished. After just four weeks, your skin will appear more toned, tighter, even, and healthier overall. The results look expensive, but the routine is actually affordable.

Confidence Grows with Every Decade

At 50, Natasha says she has realized that every decade of life gets better. “We learn as we grow,” she says, adding that it’s possible to start a business at 60, find love at 50, take your first trip at 70 or start lifting weights at 80. “I would like people to know that we are not our age. We are our energy.”

Staying on top of her self-care helps Jeanne feel her best. “Knowing I’m taking care of myself—from my emotional needs to my physical needs—is what I truly find most empowering,” she says. “In all the busy-ness of life, it’s easy to forget to take time to be kind, gentle and caring with ourselves.”

Taking a moment for gentle skin care at the beginning and ending of each day is a beautiful way to show up for yourself and help you feel your best. Because you’re worth it.

Shop the Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream and Night cream and see why The Perfect Age Is Now!