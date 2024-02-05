Breaking Barriers To Mental Health Access For Caregivers

When Shannon Christensen first founded Mamas for Mamas in her hometown of Kelowna, B.C., her goal was to provide new mothers and caregivers with essential items they might not have access to otherwise. In the early days, that meant formula, diapers, strollers and bedding, all of which were either second-hand or donated by companies.



It didn’t take long before Christensen felt compelled to do more.



“As a social worker myself, I kept coming back to this idea of a place for moms to get information about where you go for a food hamper, or where you go if you’ve already been to the food bank for food; and where to go for rent subsidy or daycare subsidy,” Christensen explains. “There was nothing like it, so I just built it.”



Today, Christensen and her growing team of staff and volunteers work hard to help low-income parents and families across the country to thrive, providing mothers and caregivers in crisis with practical services like resource navigation, family law consults, access to printers for anyone filling out government forms, as well as basics like toiletries, diapers, clothing and more.



Now, with support from the TELUS Health for Good program, which connects underserved individuals to medical and mental health care, Mamas for Mamas has been able to add much-needed virtual mental health support—alongside their own in-person counselling services—to its roster of assistance.



Since 2014, Health for Good has helped break down barriers for marginalized individuals trying to access health care services. In March 2023, the program began offering free virtual counselling appointments through TELUS Health MyCare to low-income women at partner organizations, including YWCA Metro Vancouver, Mamas for Mamas and Dress for Success Vancouver. More than 1,000 free sessions have been provided to date.



For Christensen and her team, the support couldn’t have come at a better time.



“TELUS just stepped in and filled the gap for us in the same way we were filling the gaps for all these mamas,” she says. “It’s amazing to have partners that value the work that we do and help to expand it beyond what we could do on our own.”