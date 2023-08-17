10 Surprising Ways to Use the OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover

You can tell a lot about a person from their cleaning arsenal. Got an overflowing collection of half-empty sprays, pastes and wipes? You believe in trying everything once. Outfitted with the internet’s favourite viral products? You’re quick to hop on social media’s #CleanTok trends and love experimenting with hacks. Decked out with smart home cleaning appliances? You’re an early tech adopter and robotic gadgets won’t scare you off.
But those who have a simple cupboard with a few towels, some scrubbers and a trusty tub of OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover are cleaners who appreciate efficiencies and stay true to their holy grails. They understand the importance of finding the right cleaner—a cleaner that’s tough on stains and won’t hurt their wallet.
OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover is a product that works efficiently to make laundry loads brighter and cleaner (dirt, grease, and food stains don’t stand a chance), but it’s also a secret weapon to clean nearly every other surface in—and around—your home. With more than 100 uses, the multipurpose powder will give you more bang for your buck, so you don’t have to spend extra on products that get forgotten after one spill.
Here, we round up 10 ways to use the OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover outside of the laundry room.
Living area
1. Removing pet odours
The dog has officially staked a claim on the couch, but you may not want your guests to know that. Remove any excess stains then grab a container of 16 ounces of water and add in OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover. Gently use a clean towel to dip into the solution and to blot out the stain for a fresher breath of air.
2. Shampooing rugs and carpets
If last night’s dinner made its way to your carpet, act fast but don’t fear. Spray the fabric with an OxiClean-water mixture and dab until the stain comes out. Just make sure the solution doesn’t dry out on the carpet.
Kitchen
3. Trash can refresh
Funky smells, begone. To get your trash can smelling as good as new, mix OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover with water and pour solution directly inside and scrub as needed. Then, rinse thoroughly with water.
4. Deep clean the stovetop
For both gas or electric stovetops, clear away grease buildup with a thick OxiClean paste. Pro tip: use a scraper, sponge or brush to loosen burnt-on food.
Bathroom
5. Give new life to your shower curtain
Let your shower liner soak in an OxiClean solution to wipe away unsightly grime. Thank yourself later for not using chlorine bleach, which leaves harsh fumes.
6. Clearing grout stains
Mould and mildew can be stubborn between the bathroom tiles, but not with a concentrated OxiClean paste, paired with a small scrubber or even an old toothbrush.
7. Reveal spotless mirrors
If it seems as though your bathroom mirror collects spots and streaks with every use, you’re not alone. Luckily, OxiClean easily wipes away soap scum and hard-water build-up from glass and mirrors, so you can continue your skincare routine distraction-free.
Outdoor
8. Spruce up the deck
Whether your deck is made of concrete, brick or wood, the OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover will have it looking new. Just loosen debris with a hose, then apply the solution with a scrubbing broom and then wash it away.
9. Prepping BBQ-ready patio furniture
Tackle everything from Aperol-soaked tables to mud-caked cushions. Pour the mixture directly onto the surface and pat away with a sponge as needed.
10. Give your car a polish
Worked from the cottage this weekend? No one’s the wiser when your tires, rims and even hub cap are dirt-free. Using a cloth or sponge, spread a thick solution directly onto the surface, scrub, and rinse suds with a hose.
