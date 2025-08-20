Bubbles & Bites: A Summer of Tapas with Segura Viudas Cava

Hands down, cocktail hour is my favourite way to entertain.

Small bites and elegant drinks blend casual whimsy with elevated style ­– mercifully doing away with the fuss of a formal dinner party. And in summer, when the weather is hot and the feet are bare, nothing can top a chic, Spanish-inspired aperitivo.

Years ago, I was visiting Madrid, one of my favourite cities in the world for cosmopolitan polish, and tasteful, artistic living. Sitting on a patio in the sunny Plaza de Santa Ana, where seemingly the whole of the city gathered after work, attentive servers brought the snacks of the day … patatas bravas, croquetas de jamón, and the usually mild, but occasionally fiery, padrón peppers.

As I wilted in the late-day heat, I remember watching a supremely glamorous woman, her work clothes bafflingly wrinkle-free, her gigantic sunglasses nearly hiding her sweat-free brow, casually order a glass of sparkling wine.

The waiter returned with a bottle of Segura Viudas Brut Cava, a top Cava of Spain, so efficiently chilled, the bottle was studded with pearls of water. He poured for her, the sparkling wine fizzing up in her glass, until she raised a manicured hand that indicated he was permitted to stop.

Spain’s Signature Sparkle

Cava is Spain’s signature sparkling wine, made using the Traditional Method, where a second fermentation in the bottle creates fine, natural bubbles. Segura Viudas Cava Brut offers fresh aromas of white fruit, citrus, and floral notes, with a crisp palate of green apple, pear, and a hint of toasted brioche, finishing clean and refreshing.

Segura Viudas Brut Cava is a blend of Spain’s native grapes Macabeo, Parellada, and Xarel-lo grown in the famed Penedès wine region, about an hour’s drive inland from Barcelona. Since the 12th century, the property has been making wine, but it wasn’t until the 1950’s when the Segura brothers bought the land, that the story of the internationally renowned Cava began. Now, less than a century later, the bubbly has amassed global awards as sparkling wine of uncompromising quality.

Certified sustainable and with a strong dedication to biodiversity (the winery has a biodiversity specialist on its team!) Segura Viudas has always championed Spain’s premium quality indigenous grapes, believing native varietals make more sense for the local climate, which in turn allows for more sustainable farming, while highlighting the authenticity of the Cava.

Segura Viudas Brut Cava is a versatile and affordable option to bring a touch of European luxury to everyday gatherings. Fruity and fresh with a complex richness, Segura Viudas Brut Cava is an ideal start to meal, and is an easy pairing for all kinds of seafood, from sushi to tinned fish. Try it with pasta in olive oil or as a casual accompaniment to cheese boards featuring Brie, Camembert or soft goat cheese.

Recommended recipes for your next aperitivo with Segura Viudas Brut Cava:

