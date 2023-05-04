Everything You Need To Know About These Four Canadian Skincare Ingredients

We all want skincare products that deliver the results we’re after and leave us looking and feeling our best. We want to see a decreased appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, increased radiance, and an overall smoother, more even complexion. We also want to know what the ingredients we’re putting on our skin are, and really understand how they work. Oh and better yet, we’d like to achieve those results using local, good-for-you Canadian ingredients. Is that too much to ask?
The newly reformulated Watier Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced product range, including a day cream, rich day cream, and light day cream, checks every single one of those boxes. Now formulated with superstar local Canadian ingredients and featuring more protection via antioxidants, you’ll see the anti-aging, brightening results you’re after in less time than ever. Their recent clinical study resulted in a significant anti-wrinkle and smoothing effect after only 14-28 days.
This range was re-formulated with Canadian women in mind. Our harsh Canadian climate, along with other daily stressors, impact our skin more than we realize. This is why their formulators decided to add extra levels of protection and antioxidants in these new and improved products.
“The global anti-aging benefit is still present (wrinkles, prevention, uniformity and radiance of the complexion, hydration, plumping effect). However, we wanted to make the antioxidant protection shield even more powerful and complete,” they said. “We also wanted to promote local Canadian key ingredients. Using our distinctive Canadian ingredients goes one step further than simply claiming to be a local brand.”
Whether you’re looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for Mom, or shopping for yourself so you can feel strong and confident in your skin, Watier’s newly reformulated Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced line has what you need. Continue reading for the ultimate decoder about the hero ingredients in this collection and how they can help you achieve stronger and healthier skin.
Labrador Tea +
Extracted from the Labrador Tea plant, the hero ingredient in Watier’s Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced product range is known for its age-defying properties and incredible ability to keep skin looking youthful and healthy. The recently reformulated products now feature Labrador Tea + in encapsulated form, so the ingredient can better penetrate and diffuse into the skin. It also ensures its potency is preserved. A powerful antioxidant, Labrador Tea helps the skin maintain its elasticity and firmness, helping it effectively reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Thanks to this new encapsulated formula, when you apply their day cream (also available in a light formula), the concentration of Labrador Tea + can better penetrate, allowing for even better and faster results.
Cranberry Biopeptides
Peptides derived from cranberries are featured in all two formulations of their Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced line. From soothing and moisturizing skin to revitalizing dullness, cranberry biopeptides can really do it all. In fact, they also have serious anti-aging properties, working faster than retinol (yes, really) to address issues like wrinkles and dullness without any irritation. They don’t call cranberries superfruits for nothing.
Boreal Chaga Mushroom
It’s no secret that a strong skin barrier is crucial for healthy skin, which is why Boreal Chaga mushroom is a key component of Watier’s Age Control Supreme Sublime Advanced line. The extract is rich in polyphenols, which help rejuvenate skin. Boreal Chaga mushroom, which is a more potent antioxidant than vitamin C, strengthens the barrier function of the outermost layer of skin. Better yet, the Boreal Chaga mushroom used in Watier’s formulations is responsibly and sustainably harvested in Canadian forests.
Boreal White Pine
Thanks to Boreal White Pine’s unique antioxidant composition, it targets three major areas of skin issues: pigmentation, and translucency. When you use Boreal white pine, you will see a reduction in the appearance of dark spots, discolouration, and uneven skin tone. It also brightens the complexion and leaves you with luminous, glowing skin.
Perfect for those with normal to combination skin, this lightweight and comfortable formula restores balance to your complexion, while also leaving your skin smoother, plumper and brighter.
This deeply nourishing and replenishing day cream is suitable for all skin types and will leave you feeling smooth, even, plump and protected.