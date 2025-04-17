I Tried It: Silk & Snow’s New Modular Sofa

We’ve all been there: It’s moving day, and everything is ready to go—but will the sofa survive the journey? Between tight corridors, staircases, elevators and sharp corners, moving furniture is one of the biggest challenges of starting life in a new home. When my brother and I moved into our Toronto condo, I hated how cumbersome our old sectional sofa was. Transporting it was easily the worst part of the entire move, and we won’t be bringing it with us if we move again.

From the moment I unboxed Silk & Snow’s new sofa, I knew that modular sofas were the answer I was looking for. Moving the boxes into our condo was a breeze compared with our lugging our old sectional to the new place. With its soft, plush material and neutral tone, it became the focal point of our living room and made the place feel so much homier. My brother and I were more than happy to have Silk & Snow’s newest lounging companion and kick that old sectional to the curb.

Here’s why I think modular sofas are the future of living room furniture.

It passes the nap test

From the moment we finished setting it up, the Silk & Snow modular sofa changed the tone of our living room—transforming it into a vibrant space with a refreshing, modern aesthetic and beautifully complementing our sand-coloured hardwood floors.

Most notable: the comfort. What better way to test how comfortable a sofa is than with a nap? I had to sneak in some afternoon shut-eye to give this sofa this tried-and-true test. The verdict? Immediate relief: I was lulled to sleep practically immediately. As someone who works long night shifts, I consider the nap test the ultimate metric with which to recommend this sofa to anyone else.

I love the extra-wide ottoman that's included, too. Not only is it comfortable, but its large size makes it incredibly versatile. We’ve used it as a footrest, as extra seating for guests (enough room for four!), and even to lie down and stretch—it’s just that big.

Setting it up was a breeze

Yes! The three-piece sofa, along with a pair of armrests, three seat backs and the ottoman, came together in just eight boxes. They were easy to move and much lighter than a whole sofa, which made transporting them from the entrance to the living room simple and quick. Each part came wrapped in a thin, cloth-like film, keeping everything safe and snug inside the packaging, and helping the pieces slide out easily without the material snagging.

Assembling the seats felt incredibly intuitive—each seat had a slot where only the back rests could fit, and screws on the base of the seat showed where you could install the arms. The installation manual helped confirm my intuition and was straightforward to follow. Each seat and armrest is also connected through a small V-shaped bracket, keeping each piece neatly together and minimizing how much they can move apart while it’s installed.

As a nice bonus, Silk & Snow provides a generous 18 soft felt pads per seat, along with another four per armrest, to be attached to the feet of each piece. While 18 pads per seat may seem excessive, installing them immediately added so much peace of mind and manoeuvrability. It meant we could shuffle things around without worrying about scratching the floor, and that it’d be equally simple to move things around if we ever want to change the layout in the future.

After my brother assembled two of the seats on his own, we realized it would be much easier with two people. If you live alone, I would strongly recommend recruiting a friend or partner to help with assembly. It was simpler and safer when we worked together, especially when snapping the backrests onto the seats, as we could each hold a piece of the sofa and guide it into the proper position.

All in all, everything came together in just one evening—much more quickly than I anticipated.

Why choose a modular sofa?

The portability and the modern aesthetic of Silk & Snow’s modular sofa were initially the biggest selling points for me, but I quickly realized that its versatile and easy-to-assemble nature mean I can refresh the look of my living room whenever I desire.

If I want to reduce the number of seats to fit new furnishings, like an armchair, I can put one section away in storage and reattach an armrest to make it a two-seater. Or I can choose to expand to an L-shaped sofa, which will come in handy when our sister from Vancouver comes to visit. She comes a few times a year with her two kids in tow, so we need the freedom to extend seating and make our living room more spacious for everyone.

Whether we’re entertaining guests or hosting more family, a modular sofa is our ideal living room centrepiece.

Speaking of kids—the sofa is easy to maintain and keep clean. Every part of it is covered with top-quality stain-resistant upholstery fabric and designed to last for years. Plus, the high-density foam seat cushions provide a firm, supportive feel, no matter where you sit, and the down-alternative back cushions retain all the plushness of traditional down without compromising on the coziness (a big perk for those, like me, with particular sensitivities to down). What’s more, the back cushion covers are removable via zipper, making every part inside and out a cinch to clean.

Final verdict

We’ve had the new Silk & Snow modular sofa for a couple of weeks now, and I can safely say it was worth the investment. It’s a future-proof piece—durable and soft, with a timeless aesthetic—that can be modified to fit your needs.

One of my biggest aspirations for the new condo was to get more involved in decorating and to make my space feel like my own, with every piece curated to my taste. And with the cozy Silk & Snow modular sofa, that dream is slowly coming together, piece by piece.

To learn more about the new Silk & Snow modular sofa and all of its possible configurations, visit silkandsnow.com.