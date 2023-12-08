3 Festive Holiday Crafts That Are Easier Than They Look

On a cold winter’s weekend, there’s nothing like a crafternoon filled with festive DIYs to warm the spirits. And with Scotch® Brand Tape Brand Tape, those projects can be easy and mess-free. Whether you’re looking to embellish your presents or create unique decor, read on for three one-of-a-kind holiday crafts using tape.
DIY Two-Piece Gift Wrap
Everyone’s familiar with this experience: You wrap a big pile of holiday gifts and are down to the last few—but you’re also down to the last bit of wrapping paper. Unfortunately, the pieces that are left are never quite large enough to cover the remaining gifts completely. To use up those awkward leftover bits and create sheets that are big enough, try combining two different papers.
First, select a duo of complementary papers, choosing colours and patterns that work well together. Lay the two pieces face down beside each other, overlapping their edges, then use Scotch® Gift-Wrap Tape to attach them.
On the front side, use Scotch® Expressions Washi Tape to hide the seam where the two papers meet and to create a decorative detail.
Once you’ve joined the two papers, position the seam where you want it then wrap your gifts using Scotch® Gift-Wrap Tape. Add ribbons and embellishments for holiday gifts with style.
DIY Peekaboo Greeting Card
This peekaboo greeting card feels personal and special while being a fun, no-mess holiday craft.
To start, cut and fold your choice of cardstock to make a blank card. (You can also use a pre-folded blank card.) Cut a second card from a lighter paper to create a liner for the card. We recommend cutting the second card 2 to 5 mm smaller along all edges.
On the front of the cardstock card, create a design using your choice of decorative tape. We went with a candy-cane-like diagonal stripe in white glitter and gold using Scotch® Expressions Washi Tape.
Next, create the peekaboo window. On the inside front of the card, draw a rectangle using a pencil and ruler. Carefully cut three sides of the rectangle using a sharp craft knife, being extra careful when cutting through any Washi Tape. Score along the fourth edge of the rectangle with a bone folder or the dull edge of a butter knife, then fold the rectangle outward to make the window. Add a pull-tab to the edge of the window with decorative Washi Tape.
Then, open the card and cover the inside front of the card with Scotch® Double-Sided Tape, avoiding the window. Position a family photo or other picture that’s slightly larger than the window within the frame and press down to secure it in place. Place the paper liner inside the card, aligning the centre fold, then press down on the front to attach the card to the layer of double-sided tape. Add Scotch® Double-Sided Tape between the back layers of the card and liner.
Write a festive message and send!
Trio of DIY Paper Holiday Wreaths
Customizable to any decor or colour palette, this trio of paper-craft wreaths makes a big holiday-style statement.
To make the first wreath, wrap one-third of a craft hoop in ribbon. Use Scotch® Double-Sided Tape to secure the ribbon in place as you wrap. Tape the ends with Scotch® Super-Hold Tape. Set aside.
Cut leaf shapes from cardstock. Score down the middle lengthwise, then fold to create a 3D effect. Using a combination of Scotch® Double-Sided Tape and Scotch® Super-Hold Tape, attach the paper leaves one by one along the rest of the hoop. Make sure none of the tape shows from the front of the wreath. Work your way down from both sides to meet at the bottom middle of the hoop, leaving a small gap for a bow.
Repeat to make the second and third wreaths, then hang together in a trio.
Feeling extra creative? Use techniques from one project to up-level another. For example, attach extra leaves from your wreath project to your gifts as an embellishment. Or create a pattern on the wreath leaves to match the front of your greeting card. With Scotch® Brand Tape, the crafting possibilities are endless.
Ready to get crafting? Shop Scotch® Brand Tape now.