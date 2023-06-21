3 Reasons To Download The Sobeys App Now

We’re all looking to save time and money, especially when it comes to grocery shopping. Did you know Sobeys has an app that can simplify your shop? Here’s how it works: once you download the app and log in, the app stores everything in one place, from weekly offers to Scene+ loyalty points to grocery lists, and adds a dash of recipe inspiration too. Read on to discover the app’s benefits, and then download today in the App Store or on Google Play.
Save money
Once you create your account and set your preferred store, the weekly flyer for that store loads automatically so you can make your meal plan based on what’s on special that week. When there’s an especially good flyer deal, buy in bulk to take the savings beyond just that week’s meal plan.
Add rewards with Scene+
If you add your Scene+ card to the app, you’ll also be able to keep track of your points and get personalized points offers each week, including reminders on Scene+ Member Days. Please note that to use your Scene+ card, you must present the physical card in-store or download the Scene+ app.
Read more about the benefits of joining Scene+
Simplify your shopping list
No more lost slips of paper fluttering across the parking lot or forgetting your list at home. Keep your master grocery shopping list in the app and refine it from week to week, or make multiple lists for different occasions. The app will also helpfully suggest products for your list that are on special that week and let you check off items as you go. You can also share your list via text or email so you can have someone else do the shopping.
Get out of a recipe rut
If you’re low on cooking inspiration, there are always new ideas for what to make under the app’s recipe tab. See a dish that looks tasty? Click to automatically add all ingredient items to your grocery list, just like that. It’s easy to subtract anything you already have in your pantry.
Download the free Sobeys app now.