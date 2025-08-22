My Midlife Fitness Experiment

Let me be clear: I’m not a runner—it hurts my knees and hips. I also avoid lifting weights, thanks to a lingering back injury. On the other hand, I’m 45 and in a new relationship with menopause.

I needed a workout that was fun and high energy, but also adaptable. So when I approached Orangetheory Fitness Canada, it was with an open mind—and a little fear.

The starting point

At my first class, the friendly, non-judgmental staff immediately put me at ease. I began with an InBody scan to measure body fat and muscle mass, which gave me a starting point and the motivation to see what I could do. The classes are full-body group workouts that combine cardio, strength and coaching, using treadmills, rowers and strength training. A form of metabolic conditioning, it's proven to burn fat, build muscle (fast!) and boost mental health, energy and sleep. Sticking with the workout for a few months has the potential to add years of longevity to your life. With an approach to fitness that focuses on long-term health and wellness, this was a workout I could get behind.

Data-driven fitness

Next, I strapped on an OTBeat Burn heart rate monitor. The screens throughout the gym keep track of which zone you’re in—blue, green, orange, red—which helps me know when to push harder or pull back. The goal is 12 to 20 minutes in the orange zone, which triggers an afterburn effect and maximizes fat burn post-workout.



The coaches helped me push myself and hit my goals. I wouldn’t have increased my speed on the treadmill without some gentle guidance and the thrill of reaching the orange zone was so satisfying, but I could also monitor my heart rate and adjust the speed when it got to be too much. During the upper-body exercises, my elbow began to hurt so I switched to a lighter set of dumbbells. I felt much more comfortable having that flexibility to adjust and know the coach is focused on my form to make sure I avoid injury.



It didn’t take long to get hooked. The satisfaction of hitting the orange zone—and earning “splat points”—was addictive. By week three, I was excited for class. I even hit a personal record: 29 splat points!

The unspoken benefits

More than the numbers, though, I felt strong. Proud. Energized. Exhausted, in a good way. And connected. High-fiving the coach and celebrating our achievements with other members gave me a sense of community, a space where we’re all working toward feeling better, living longer and lifting each other up.

