In the past year, I’ve slept on a variety of surfaces, including a 40-year-old innerspring mattress, a couch and a multitude of hospital chairs. It was the year my mom was suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and my life became devoted to her care. Between work, the hospital and moving into my parents’ home to care for her full-time, I often ran on two or three hours of sleep, which I grabbed on a mattress on the floor. Somehow, I made it work. That is, until I had to say my final goodbye to my favourite person in the world.



After my mom passed, I stayed put to help my dad. I went from sleeping on a floor mattress to a very old spring mattress from my childhood, complete with lumps and squeaks. I didn’t expect the ways grief would affect my sleep, both subconsciously and physically. I’d overheat at night, thanks to stress dreams that left me drenched in sweat, and I was chronically sore from relentless tension. Even my best efforts to exercise or attend therapy couldn’t get me back into a regular sleep routine. It’s almost absurd I didn’t address one major factor sooner: the bed itself.



When given the opportunity to try the new Octave Horizon memory foam mattress, I figured, what could it hurt? Especially because it comes with a 365-night sleep trial and a 15-year warranty, which gives peace of mind to anyone making such an important investment. This was my first time sleeping on memory foam, and I could only hope that Octave would address my three key needs: pressure relief, cooling and motion isolation.



Here’s how the fully loaded Octave Horizon performed and helped me find my way back to a good night’s sleep.