By ChatelaineJanuary 25, 2024
In the past year, I’ve slept on a variety of surfaces, including a 40-year-old innerspring mattress, a couch and a multitude of hospital chairs. It was the year my mom was suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and my life became devoted to her care. Between work, the hospital and moving into my parents’ home to care for her full-time, I often ran on two or three hours of sleep, which I grabbed on a mattress on the floor. Somehow, I made it work. That is, until I had to say my final goodbye to my favourite person in the world.
After my mom passed, I stayed put to help my dad. I went from sleeping on a floor mattress to a very old spring mattress from my childhood, complete with lumps and squeaks. I didn’t expect the ways grief would affect my sleep, both subconsciously and physically. I’d overheat at night, thanks to stress dreams that left me drenched in sweat, and I was chronically sore from relentless tension. Even my best efforts to exercise or attend therapy couldn’t get me back into a regular sleep routine. It’s almost absurd I didn’t address one major factor sooner: the bed itself.
When given the opportunity to try the new Octave Horizon memory foam mattress, I figured, what could it hurt? Especially because it comes with a 365-night sleep trial and a 15-year warranty, which gives peace of mind to anyone making such an important investment. This was my first time sleeping on memory foam, and I could only hope that Octave would address my three key needs: pressure relief, cooling and motion isolation.
Here’s how the fully loaded Octave Horizon performed and helped me find my way back to a good night’s sleep.
I’ve always carried stress in my upper back, shoulders and neck. As the soreness compounded day after day, I’d constantly toss and turn at night to try to get comfortable, but whether I laid on my back or side, my body would begin to ache and keep me awake.
What made the Octave Horizon seem promising was its innovative design. It uses five layers of high-tech materials, including layers of premium Elastex® foam and ecoLuxe® cooling gel foam, which conform to the body to soothe muscles and joints. The mattress provides a supportive medium-firm feel, engineered with a five-zone high-density base layer that cushions pressure points and maintains spinal alignment.
I’ve always been what I fondly call a rotisserie chicken sleeper, repeatedly turning from my back to my side to my stomach to the other side. The difference with this memory foam mattress is that no matter what position I was in, I could feel it conform to my body, helping to relieve pressure on sore muscles and joints.
I never used to overheat at night, but stress manifests in many unexpected ways. Whether it was due to my raised cortisol levels or stress dreams, I often woke up drenched in sweat and found it nearly impossible to get back to sleep.
The Horizon has a multitude of solutions for the overnight overheater, and it makes a big difference. Not only is the machine-washable mattress cover woven with Octave’s proprietary CryoFusion cooling nanofibres, but the CopperGel memory foam layer is treated with phase-change material. These cooling technologies work together to keep my body temperature low throughout the night. Octave Horizon is also designed with central air channels and aerated latex foam containing hundreds of precision air vents, which increases breathability and maintains airflow while still providing amazing support.
As a caregiver, I’d wake at the slightest sound or movement and immediately check on my mom (and now, my dad). I’ve become such a light sleeper as a result that even turning in my sleep and hearing the bed creak or squeak would wake me up. Plus, the discomfort from my soreness and an unsupportive mattress were certainly not going to help me relax.
Thanks to the layers of specialty memory foam that cradle my head, shoulders, spine, hips and knees, tension is relieved in these areas as I sleep. As for my endlessly rotating sleep positions, I no longer wake from noises due to movement or vibrations. Plus, there’s something luxurious about climbing into a plush, lofty bed, and thanks to its robust five layers of specialty memory foam, the mattress sits at an impressive 14-inch height.
From my physical health to my mental well-being, a year of sleeplessness encroached on every aspect of my life. Sure, there are still a number of factors that affect my sleep that go far beyond the bed itself, but addressing this key component has been a huge step in improving other areas of my professional and personal life.
I can honestly say the Octave Horizon mattress helped me get the best sleep I’ve had all year and is the best memory foam mattress I’ve tried to date. So, while I continue to navigate this new lifestyle and the challenges it brings, I can literally rest easier knowing I’m finally getting a good night’s sleep.
The Octave mattress collection offers three trims—Octave Vista, Mirage and Horizon—each tailored to your specific needs in terms of cooling features and pressure relief. Pricing for Octave mattresses starts at $599, with the top-of-the-line Octave Horizon priced at $1,499 for a queen size.
Each mattress comes with a 365-night sleep trial, a 15-year warranty and a free Comfort Sleep Bundle (up to $650 value) that includes a cotton sheet set, premium pillow(s), mattress protector and pillow protector(s). To learn more about Octave Horizon and other Octave sleep products, visit the Octave website.