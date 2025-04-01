Spring Spirit: 5 Cocktails To Sip In The Sun

Greet spring with a fragrant and flavourful cocktail that will have you saying “winter who?” in no time. A classic old fashioned, a delightful daiquiri or a new spin on the negroni, a chilled cocktail just hits different when the sun is shining.
With high-end spirits at your fingertips, these five classic recipes will become your go-tos for entertaining or just enjoying on your own. Step aside, spritz, because these cocktails are a celebration of the new season, ushering spring into your glass—and your soul.
Who doesn’t love a whisky sour—but have you ever tried one with tequila? The base spirit can significantly impact the flavour of a drink, and Canadian-owned Tequila Tromba is perfect for this spring cocktail, bringing forward hints of toasted nuts, pineapple, smoke and wood. The Tromba Sour is a refreshingly tart drink with a dash of sweetness and a frothy topping, and incorporates both lemon and lime juice as well as agave nectar instead of simple syrup. While this cocktail is typically made with an egg white, our vegan friends can substitute aquafaba (canned chickpea liquid) for the same frothy finish.
Ingredients
Directions
They’re called classics for a reason—because they never go out of style. Sometimes, though, they could use some sprucing up. While mixologists are busy putting their own spins on this legacy cocktail, you can’t miss with the Jura Old Fashioned. Jura 12 Year Old Single Malt scotch whisky lends a smoky-sweet kick to your old fashioned with notes of light smoke, toffee and citrus peel. To lean into the flavour of aged scotch whisky, pair with spiced or citrus bitters that will highlight Jura’s rich profile.
Ingredients
Directions
This Montenegroni is a sweeter, more herbal take on the classic negroni, thanks to the key ingredient: Amaro Montenegro. This Italian liqueur boasts a blend of 40 botanicals, creating a sophisticated yet approachable spring cocktail with a fresh, vibrant kick. The earthy drink’s bright flavours and crispness perfectly evoke the breezy vibes of the season. Although not your typical negroni, the Montenegroni maintains the sophistication and complexity of the original, with an added touch of nature.
Ingredients
Directions
The Hayman’s Basil Gin Smash is a refreshing cocktail with a delightful herbal twist. The flavours of juniper, citrus and fresh pine that feature in Hayman’s Old Tom Gin blend seamlessly with the other ingredients to take your drink to the next level. It’s a simple recipe—gin, lime, basil, simple syrup—so a quality gin is essential. With Hayman’s, your standard basil gin smash will be elevated to a rich and full-bodied drink with a touch of sweetness. This is a refreshing spring cocktail ideal for garden party season.
Ingredients
Directions
The Flor Daiquiri is the perfect cocktail to transition from winter to spring. While most daiquiris are made with white rum, the Flor Daiquiri features Flor de Caña Centenario 12 Year Rum, which has notes of clove, dark chocolate and dried fruit. By using a dark rum, you’ll add complexity and depth to the classic daiquiri. Made in Nicaragua, this rum is produced by a family-owned company and is the first to be certified CarbonNeutral and Fairtrade. Add some fresh fruit—we recommend strawberry or pineapple—for a hint of sweetness in this unforgettable spring cocktail.
Ingredients
Directions
As the days lengthen and the air warms, these five cocktails—the tangy Tromba Sour, the timeless Jura Old Fashioned, the sophisticated Montenegroni, the vibrant Hayman’s Basil Gin Smash and the sweet Flor Daiquiri—offer a delightful spectrum of flavours to truly embrace the spirit of spring.
Let the sun shine into your cocktail glass by shaking up one—or all—of these concoctions as spring slides in.