Easily Elevate Your Dinner Party Menu With This Versatile Ingredient

There’s something truly incredible about maple and it’s not just the irresistible flavour; it’s the versatility. Maple, in its many forms, makes itself right at home in recipes from sweet to savoury. That’s why maple has happily RSVP’d “oui” to your next dinner party, where it’s keen to show off in these recipes by Maple from Canada: a refreshingly well-balanced cocktail and a scrumptious hors d’oeuvre.
Maple Blood-Orange Campari Punch
Campari, a refreshing Italian herbal liqueur, is an inviting start to a meal. A heavy pour of rich amber maple syrup complements the bitterness of the aperitif, forming the perfect flavour base for a delicious, sip-slowly cocktail that also includes red vermouth, gin, soda water and freshly squeezed blood oranges. But what makes it especially ideal for your dinner party is its pitcher-or-bowl presentation, meaning your guests can help themselves to the chilled, pre-made cocktail as they please.
- Makes: 12 portions
Ingredients:
- 2 cups bitters (such as Campari)
- 1 cup maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich flavour)
- 2 cups red vermouth (such as Cinzano)
- 2 cups gin
- 3 cups soda water
- 6 blood oranges, freshly squeezed
- 12 slices blood orange
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- In a punch bowl or large pitcher, mix together all the ingredients except the ice cubes.
- Add the ice cubes a few minutes before serving.
Smoked Salmon and Maple Tortilla Rolls
Cocktails are ready; now complement them with a tasty bite. Hors d’oeuvres really elevate a gathering, but they don’t need to be fussy. Take these maple-infused pinwheels, for example. Time is on your side with flour tortillas acting as the base for store-bought smoked salmon and goat cheese. Before rolling, drizzle each with maple syrup (preferably amber) to harmonize the smoky and creamy flavours of the cheese and salmon. Slice and warm in a hot pan before adding more syrup.
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 4 minutes
- Total time: 14 minutes
- Makes: 4 portions
Ingredients:
- 3½ oz soft goat cheese
- 2 15-cm (6-in) tortillas
- Pepper
- 4½ oz smoked salmon slices
- 2 tsp maple syrup (preferably amber) or fine maple sugar
- 1 tsp olive or other vegetable oil
- Radish sprouts, snap peas, alfalfa sprouts or lettuce sprouts
- Lemon juice
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Divide cheese between the two tortillas.
- Season with pepper to taste.
- Add smoked salmon, drizzle with maple syrup or fine maple sugar, and roll up.
- In a non-stick skillet, brown the tortilla rolls in the oil. Drizzle with maple syrup.
- Meanwhile, put sprouts or snap peas in a bowl and season with lemon juice, olive oil and pepper, tossing well.
- Divide seasoned sprouts or snap peas among four serving plates.
- Cut each tortilla diagonally in three to five pieces and place on vegetables.
- Serve warm.
