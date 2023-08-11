I Tried It: Logan & Cove Frontier Hybrid Mattress

I have relied on firm mattresses to keep my sciatica in check for years. Without firm support, my restless legs keep me awake way past my bedtime. My husband has been known to sleep on the floor when his back is bugging him. So when we had the opportunity to test the Logan & Cove Frontier hybrid mattress, which is listed as medium-firm, we were cautiously excited. Could a mattress that isn’t rock hard be supportive enough for our sensitive backs? (Spoiler: the answer is a resounding yes.)
My Logan & Cove Frontier Hybrid review
The mattress was delivered to my porch. Getting it up the stairs was a challenge and is definitely a task for two or more people, but luckily, the tracking information helped me make prior arrangements. The effort was worth it.
Unboxing the Logan & Cove Frontier was surprisingly entertaining. The mattress is vacuum-sealed, and once you oh-so-carefully cut the plastic away, it expands and unfurls to its full size. It’s like watching a flower bloom in one of those sped-up stop-motion nature videos. The instructions, which you can find under FAQs on the website, suggest waiting 30 minutes before sleeping on the mattress, and it was a long half hour because we were so excited to try it out.
Once we laid down, we were pleased, but skeptical that a mattress that feels this soft could be supportive—our first night sleeping on it revealed that it could. I sleep on my stomach, in what my husband calls an “Air Jordan” position, and he sleeps on his side. We both felt comfortable and slept well on our new mattress.
After just a short few weeks of sleeping on the Logan & Cove Frontier, I can confirm that it’s plenty supportive. While I can run hot sometimes and cold others, I’m finding that I rarely need to stick one leg out from under the duvet for ventilation or bundle up for extra warmth. The Logan & Cove’s layers of high-quality foams and top cover infused with cooling nanofibres provide great heat distribution. I also find that I’m having deeper nights of sleep and am less likely to wake when my husband gets up or moves around, thanks to the pocketed coils that help isolate movement.
My back feels great and I look forward to climbing into bed each night—and not just because I’m tired. Sleeping on the Logan & Cove is the ultimate luxury that reminds me of the beds at high-end hotels.
The only downside? It’s really hard to get out of bed in the morning because it’s just so comfortable.
If you haven’t tried a hybrid mattress before, you might have questions. Keep reading for more details.
What is a hybrid mattress?
A hybrid mattress is a combination of foam and coil construction, meaning that sleepers benefit from the cushioning and pressure relief of foam and the support and breathability of coils. The top layers are foam and the coils form the foundation.
The Logan & Cove Frontier, the company’s best mattress, features five layers for 13.5 inches of pure Canadian-made comfort:
- Just under an inch of quilted Euro-top cover with cooling properties
- One inch of cooling gel foam that cushions shoulders, hips and knees
- One inch of micro coils that promise to conform to your body and create airflow channels for additional cooling
- About one and a half inches of bouncy, cushioning foam
- Nine inches of individually wrapped pocketed coils for support
Logan & Cove, makers of some of Canada’s best luxury hybrids, also offers a 365-night sleep trial. This means you can use your mattress risk-free for a year. If you’re unsatisfied, you can easily return it for free. Logan & Cove will pick up the mattress from your home and donate it to one of their charity partners.
What’s the difference between a hybrid mattress and a memory foam mattress?
Both hybrid and memory foam mattresses have layers, but in a foam mattress, all the layers are foam, just in different densities. Instead of the densest foam providing the most support, the coils in hybrid mattresses make up the bed’s foundation.
Hybrid mattresses offer better heat regulation for those nights when the weather—or hormones—increase your body temperature. While you’re probably not jumping on the bed much, the sensation feels more responsive, like the mattress supports you in any sleeping position, rather than the sinking sensation of foam, which could add more stress to your back.
Is a firm mattress better for your back?
While shopping in-store, firm mattresses are usually recommended for back pain sufferers. And although this could be a solution for some, this isn’t a solution for everyone. In fact, studies show that medium-firm mattresses are a better option than firm mattresses. Not only do they provide the best sleep experience for those with lower back pain, they can also reduce the risk of developing it.
I always thought a firm mattress was the only way I could sleep comfortably. My husband and I even flipped our last mattress (made of foam) upside down and slept on the wrong side, because we found it was getting too soft. So before this test, it was hard to imagine that a medium firm mattress with a Euro-top could be supportive.
If you’re mattress shopping—or just feel sore and tired when you get out of bed—consider the Logan & Cove Frontier, one of Canada’s best mattresses. You’ll love the combination of foam and coils that ensures a comfortable but supportive sleep experience—making it a dream to sleep on.