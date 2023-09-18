Sponsored

How To Host A Dinner Party Like Anna Olson

Discover celebrity chef Anna Olson’s top tips on how to make entertaining seamless and stress-free.

LG Electronics Canada Updated

Anna Olson is baking on the left; on the right is an oven, open, showing what she baked

Photo of Anna: Janis Nicolay Photoraphy; Photo of Range: Courtesy of LG Electronics Canada

Anna Olson's dinner party powerhouse appliances

Photos courtesy of LG Electronics Canada