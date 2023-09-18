How To Host A Dinner Party Like Anna Olson

Good friends crowded around the table, sharing great food and laughs—there’s nothing better than a cosy fall dinner party, says celebrity chef, TV personality and LG brand ambassador Anna Olson. And whether it’s an impromptu gathering or a special occasion that’s been on the books for weeks, Olson says a few tricks and a little planning can go a long way toward pulling off a night that’s delicious and relaxing for all.
“I tend to host more last-minute dinner parties on just two or three days’ notice than ones planned weeks or months out,” Olson says. “But I want my parties to come off as seamlessly as if I’ve had weeks to deliberate and to not feel rushed or stressed on the day.”
Olson has spent years refining her routine and ensuring she has the right tools and appliances on hand so she can wow her guests with great food and seasonal touches while minimizing common stresses. Here are some of her pro tips.
Be inspired by the season
“To start, I’ll write the menu, keeping in mind the season, my guests’ tastes and what I realistically have time to prepare,” Olson says. “Whether it’s a side or a dessert, incorporating fresh, local ingredients is a great way to add seasonal flair to your menu. A quick loop around a farmers market or even your grocery store will show you what is in peak season. This time of year, squash, onions and other root vegetables, apples and brussels sprouts are in abundance. They match well with flavourings that also suit the season. I have a tasty squash, tomato and feta turnover recipe that I cook on the Air Fry setting on my LG Induction Slide-In Range to serve as an appetizer or side dish.”
Course your cooking
Olson makes prep time more manageable by coursing out her last-minute tasks according to cook time and temperature. “Write down all of your menu items and their cook times and temperatures on one page—yes, another list. Then you can work backwards and determine when and at what temperature items can go into the oven,” she says.
“I’ll take advantage of the Air Fry setting on my LG Induction Slide-In Range to crisp up roasted potatoes at the same time as I heat a flatbread appetizer,” says Olson. “I also like that I can save time with my induction cooktop. Induction gives me speed heating, precision and performance—with super-fast water boils and outstanding, scorch-free simmering that the chef in you will love.”
Clear the clutter
Olson says she’s able to relax and have a good time herself if she’s cleared cooking clutter and gotten most of the cleanup work out of the way before friends arrive. “I’ll run a one-hour wash-and-dry cycle in my LG QuadWash Pro™ dishwasher and empty it right before guests arrive. Then I can load dishes right into the dishwasher—no rinsing—after each course to cut cleanup time,” says Olson.
Relax and enjoy
The final step to a great dinner party: enjoy it yourself.
“I’ll make a planned seasonal cocktail more special with garnishes and Craft Ice® spheres from my LG Counter-Depth MAX™ refrigerator, and have plenty of beverage options and extra ice on hand. My refrigerator is also perfect for dinner parties because it has an ultra-large capacity with 26 cubic feet to store all the items I have prepped for dinner,” Olson says.
“I embrace technology so I can be a relaxed host and really enjoy my time with friends. My LG kitchen appliances are connected to the ThinQ® app on my phone, so I can do things like reduce heat or turn off my oven, all without leaving my place at the table.”
