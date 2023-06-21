Everything On A Stick! New Ideas For Kabobs And Skewers

Fire up the grill for a season of sweets and savouries on a stick, conveniently hand-held and gratifyingly devoured.
Teriyaki Salmon Skewer Rice Noodle Salad
Rich umami-soaked salmon is cut with the sharpness of accompanying pickled carrots and radishes.
Grilled Filipino Pork Skewers
Lemon-lime soda—which tenderizes the pork while adding sweetness—is your secret weapon for this adobo-inspired dish.
Greek Meatball Kabobs
A dipping sauce of feta, yogurt and mint adds a refreshing flavour boost to these Angus beef meatballs. Stuff it all in a warm bun or pita for that perfect bite.
Tequila Lime Habanero Chicken Kabobs
Creamy charred avocado will be your mouth-watering salve to this heat-packing habanero chicken.
Cherry Tomato, Zucchini and Halloumi Skewers with Pesto Drizzle
Combine the earthy taste of summer herbs and vegetables, then go as heavy on the garlic as desired. Pro tip: flip the skewers often to stop the cheese from sticking to the grill.
Moroccan-Spiced Turkey Skewers with Couscous Salad
Cumin, coriander and parsley are the star flavours of this expertly spiced Moroccan-style feast.
Miso-Maple Tofu Kebabs
Equal parts hearty and heart-healthy, this plant-based ensemble gets a nutty twist with a generous brush of sesame oil followed by a layer of sticky glaze.
Barbecue Pizza Skewers
Pizza on a stick—need we say more? This bite-sized take on a party classic is a crowd-pleaser among kids and their parents.
Steakhouse Skewers with Potatoes, Peppers and Shallots
Anchovies make a surprise appearance in the marinade, adding depth to the sirloin.
Chipotle Shrimp, Mango and Sweet Onion Kabobs
The pop of sweetness from mango is the perfect counterpart to black tiger shrimp.
Strawberry Shortcake Kabobs
No baking is needed to transform pre-made angel food cake into a sophisticated dessert drizzled with honey, cinnamon and yogurt.
S’mores Skewers
No campfire? No problem. This recipe subs chocolate chunks for chocolate brownies topped with caramel sauce, for a more decadent take on a childhood favourite.