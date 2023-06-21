Summer Recipes With International Flavours

In a cooking rut? Expand your palate with summery recipes that layer international flavours onto the alfresco classics you know and love.
Korean-Style Pork Slider
Just add miso for an umami-forward take on the mini burger.
Harissa Yogurt Grilled Chicken
Simple chicken on the grill is elevated with the fiery North African taste of harissa. Marinate overnight for max flavour.
Jerk Spiced Grilled Lobster Tails with Charred Corn Salad
Lobster on the grill meets multi-dimensional Jamaican flavours with a few dashes of jerk marinade.
Curried Coconut-Chicken Skewers
Skewers on the grill get a spicy kick thanks to vindaloo curry paste. A squirt of lime before eating amps up the flavour even more.
Tuna Steak with Miso and Kimchi Butter Sauce
Fish on the grill is the quintessential light summer dinner, but this version layers on the Korean flavours of kimchi.
Filipino Grilled Corn
Fresh summer corn becomes so much more when dressed with ponzu, coconut flakes and cilantro.
BBQ Pulled Portuguese-Style Chicken Sandwich
Start with a Portuguese-style flattened chicken and add piri piri for a tangy twist on this barbecue staple.
Smoky Chipotle and Chiles de Árbol Shrimp
Mexican chili peppers are the smoky secret ingredient in these seafood tacos that come together in less than half an hour.
Shawarma-Marinated Beef Tenderloin with Tahini Butter
Shawarma spices amp up marinated steak on the grill, while earthy tahini layers on even more rich flavour.
Kimchi Slaw
Serve a surprise with this zesty slaw that subs miso paste and sriracha in for mayo.
Golden Milk Ice Pops
A dessert-y riff on turmeric milk, these popsicles get their sweetness from summer stone fruit.