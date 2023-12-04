Make Every Sip Sparkle This Season With St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur Cocktails

There’s nothing more festive than the sound of two glasses clinking together in celebration.
Unless, of course, those two glass flutes contain a sparkling cocktail made with St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur—the chicest tipple to toast with this holiday season.
For starters, the St-Germain bottle itself is a celebration—one of art deco design. With its statuesque curves and romantic typography, the bottle transports you straight to the swoon-worthy boulevards of Paris’s charmingly bohemian St-Germain-des-Prés, the neighbourhood that inspired this liqueur’s creation back in 2007. If you’re seeking a host or hostess gift that will earn you a carte blanche return invitation for your good taste, look no further.
It’s the liquid inside the bottle, however, that really helps to make the season bright. For the uninitiated, St-Germain is a fresh, floral liqueur that is exactly what you’d imagine optimism might taste like distilled.
The key ingredient is fresh wild elderflower, picked while the delicate white flowers are in full bloom. Each bottle of St-Germain contains up to 1,000 elderflowers, hand-selected in a race against time during the late spring. The result is an amber nectar that tastes sophisticated, indulgent and smooth, with a fresh, natural sweetness and notes of pear and honeysuckle.
The world’s very first elderflower liqueur is also as versatile as it is elagant. Whether you’re throwing a blowout bash, hosting an intimate soiree or simply toasting the season with your cherie amour, a bottle of St-Germain is a behind-the-bar holiday entertaining essential.
Looking for a little inspo? Here are three cocktails starring St-Germain to help you celebrate in truly festive style.
St-Germain Royale
Champagne and St–Germain? This effervescent combination is a match made in rhyming heaven. A perfect tipple to circulate among a big crowd.
Ingredients
- ¾ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- Champagne to top
- Blackberry to garnish
Directions
- Pour St-Germain into a chilled champagne glass (from the freezer).
- Top with champagne.
- Give the drink a gentle stir.
- Garnish with a blackberry by placing on the rim of the glass.
St-Germain Spritz to Share
If you’re hosting a larger group for a big meal, place a few pitchers of this crowd-pleasing spritz along the table—and just wait for the compliments to flow in. For an easy adaptation to the St-Germain Hugo Spritz—the drink of 2023—replace the lemon peel with lime wedges and a sprig of mint.
Ingredients
- 8 oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 12 oz Martini Prosecco
- 12 oz sparkling water
- Lemon peel for zesting
Directions
- Pour the St-Germain, sparkling wine and sparkling water into your vessel of choice.
- Give the drink a good stir to combine all of the ingredients.
- Pour over ice into your highball or spritz glass.
- Garnish with lemon zest.
St-Germain Gin and Tonic
Serve up an elevated twist on the G&T, perfect for those more intimate gatherings where you can play bartender for your guests. For a twist, swap out the lime with a wedge of blood orange to add a seasonal accent.
Ingredients
- ½ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 1 oz Bombay Sapphire gin
- Premium tonic water
- Lime wedge
- Seasonal herb of choice to garnish
Directions
- Fill a highball with ice.
- Pour in St-Germain and gin.
- Top up with premium tonic water.
- Gently stir to combine the ingredients.
- Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of rosemary, thyme or your herb of choice.
Please drink responsibly.