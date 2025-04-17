Is Retinol Missing From Your Body Care Routine?

Retinol is one of the most effective ingredients in skincare, known for smoothing fine lines, improving texture and fighting breakouts. But its benefits extend far beyond the face.

“All skin is susceptible to aging, regardless of whether it’s on your face or body, and deserves proper care to look and feel its best,” says Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology in Toronto. “Skin on the body is especially susceptible to crepey texture and sagging, concerns that can both be improved by incorporating retinol into your body care routine.”

How retinol improves skin from head to toe

Retinol works by accelerating cellular turnover and stimulating collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin. “An increase in collagen helps improve skin laxity, loss of firmness and uneven texture, while faster cellular turnover helps skin look smoother, healthier and more youthful,” explains Yadav. “It’s helpful wherever it’s applied.”

A gentle yet effective formula

Some retinol products can be harsh, but Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion is dermatologist-developed to be non-irritating. The formula’s stabilized retinol absorbs slower for effective results with minimal discomfort. Plus, it’s free from parabens, phthalates, dyes and fragrances. The lightweight formula is also noncomedogenic, so it won’t clog pores.

“Many body lotions are too heavy to use on the face, but this hybrid formula is non-greasy and can be comfortably used on the face and body every night without risk of irritation,” says Yadav.

Hydration and protection for a healthy glow

Beyond retinol’s smoothing and firming benefits, Gold Bond’s Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion contains peptides, three vitamins and a nourishing blend of seven essential moisturizers. Together, these ingredients work to hydrate skin for 24 hours while protecting against environmental stressors that cause dry skin. “When skin is properly moisturized, it gives off a healthy-looking glow,” says Dr. Yadav.

When to start using retinol

It’s a common misconception that retinol is only necessary after 40. “It's easier to slow signs of aging by using active ingredients before you see significant changes to your skin,” says Yadav. “Using retinol in your 30s and even your late 20s (as well as wearing sunscreen, of course) will help stave off uneven skin texture and tone.”

Consistency is key

“For best results, I'd recommend applying Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion to clean, dry skin from head to toe before going to bed,” says Yadav. In clinical studies, Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion delivered visible results quickly, with 93% of users reporting smoother-looking skin in just three days. For long-term improvements, such as firmer, more resilient skin, Dr. Yadav recommends consistent nightly use.

Don’t forget SPF

Of course, no retinol routine is fully complete without sun protection. “It is imperative that you apply sunscreen in the morning or before sun exposure, especially when using retinol, as it makes skin more sensitive to the sun,” says Yadav.

SPF also plays a crucial role in preventing premature aging. “If you're trying to combat skin aging by using a retinol product, don't counteract your hard work by neglecting SPF.”

Try it for yourself

Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion is an easy way to incorporate the benefits of retinol into your evening skincare routine, making it an affordable and effective solution for smoother, healthier-looking skin.