 5 Reasons Girl Guide Volunteers Love What They Do

The commitment each week is only a few hours, but the impact of volunteering as a Guider in your community is huge. Read on to learn why volunteering with Girls Guides of Canada is worth your time.
Plenty of things are worth the extra time. Like slowly turning a marshmallow over a campfire that you built, to achieve an even, golden toast. Or mending a garment to extend its life. Taking the time to listen and learn from those around you. Mentoring the next generation of girls and empowering them to be whoever they want to be.
But that’s only part of why volunteering as a Girl Guide leader — or Guider — is worth your time. The group, founded in the UK in 1909 and with groups dotting every province and territory in Canada, is an opportunity for local volunteers to fill their cups and bring value to the lives of girls in their community through mentoring, life skills and plain old fun.
Creating a space where girls can feel comfortable being who they are is the product of a solid program foundation and teamwork. Keep reading to learn more from real volunteers on how Guiding can not only enrich the lives of girls, but yours, too.
It’s rewarding
Heather Goodison, a Guider since 2005, is approaching her 30-year anniversary since becoming a Girl Guide — marked with a pin for her pin tab, naturally. “This organization has had a huge impact on shaping me as I grew up,” she says. “I love empowering Guides through camping and life skills. I love watching them figure out something new. I love creating a safe space for them to be themselves, be silly and to have fun.” But don’t worry if you’re new to a leadership role – as a Guider, you’ll be supported throughout and equipped with training on everything from safety to diversity and inclusion.
It’s for every woman
Some Guiders, like Goodison, have lineage within the organization, but it’s not compulsory. In fact, many Guiders found GGC in adulthood. Wendy Yu, a leader in Toronto describes her arrival to Guiding as “not typical”. She replied to a Facebook post looking for local volunteers. As a mom of boys, she loves being a Guider because she believes in “the spirit behind Girl Guides and the idea that we can, and should, be teaching girls to be confident and self-possessed, to know their value and expand their horizons.” The only real requirement is a desire to be part of the GGC vision of a better world, by girls. “Just like my kids’ soccer team needs coaches, Girl Guides need leaders for their units,” Yu continues. “I’m not athletic – so this is how I can contribute!”
It’s a great way to impart valuable skills
The mosaic of our lives is made up of things we’ve seen and learned from others. And it’s part of what Chelsea Lowry, a Contact Guider for a Sparks unit, loves about volunteering. Also with GGC since childhood and now with daughters enrolled in the organization, Lowry is excited to be able to share her experiences and knowledge while encouraging Guides to try something new. An automotive service technician by day, some of Lowry’s favourite meetings are when she can bring her tools in and have a “car care” meet with older girls. “The children aren’t the only ones who gain from the program,” she says. “I have met Girl Guides and Guiders alike with so many different perspectives and personalities that have taught me responsibility and who have helped me mature and navigate the difficulties of early adulthood.”
It’s unforgettable and community-building
For Victoria McPhail, who has been in Guiding since she was eight, the skills GGC provides — from program participant to Guider — have been plentiful. “Guiding allows you to get training and experience in everything from financial and risk management to diversity and inclusion to tent-camping and first aid,” she says, recalling opportunities to travel locally and abroad and knowing that she could count on her sisters in Guiding when she relocated to Ontario from P.E.I.
“It’s amazing to see the difference you can make in the lives of ‘your girls’; watching them expand their comfort zones, become more confident and conquer new skills while making friends, having lots of laughs and creating memories that can last a lifetime.”
It’s fun and keeps you young
Although she says she’s not athletic, something Yu does love is crafts. It’s a hobby she has fun doing alongside her Guides. “I enjoy the enthusiasm and energy level of the girls,” Yu says. “Everything is so exciting for them. It’s infectious and, honestly, keeps you a bit young.” McPhail agrees. She feels like she’s still a kid when she carries out experiments, paints, tries new sports, creates skits, hikes, catches bugs and visits museums. “We’re always exploring new skills and areas — literally and figuratively,” she says. “Plus, I get to hang out with my friends, who are my co-leaders, every week, making it easy to keep in touch.”
Units usually meet weekly for one to two hours from September through to May or June. Volunteers go through a safety screening and commit to three hours per week to collaboratively plan and facilitate activities like games, crafts, field trips and experiments.
Think you might be a good fit? Fill out a volunteer form.