Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe For Less

Summer is the only season in Canada when expert-level layering isn’t a required skill. Rejoice in the opportunity to buy simple, versatile clothes that can be mixed, matched and worn virtually everywhere. These five pieces are on-trend, easy to wear and affordable.
The sundress
Nothing feels better than slipping on a sundress and sandals and calling it an outfit. Graphic necklines and cut-outs are trending, so these black and white options are easy choices.
lily morgan halter twist maxi in white and black pinstripe (plus-size pictured), $22, and lily morgan cut-out dress in black, $22, gianttiger.com
The wrap skirt
Suiting is still going strong, but instead of donning a blazer and trousers, a pinstripe wrap skirt feels fresh. Wear it to the office with a solid button-up or to a garden party with a sleeveless top.
lily morgan wrap skirt in white and black pinstripe, from $18, gianttiger.com
The halter
Y2K styles continue to make a comeback, and the halter top fits right in. Pair this perennial with a bright pantsuit for work or a breezy skirt or shorts for a season full of fun ensembles.
lily morgan halter top in white, $12, lily morgan satin effect blazer in pink, $45, and lily morgan satin effect crop pants in pink, $25, gianttiger.com
The easy blouse
The beauty of a button-up is that it looks instantly polished with very little effort, and this short-sleeved version is no different. It dresses up denim shorts, can be worn open over a tank top, or paired with a summer skirt.
lily morgan crinkle blouse in etched stripe, $16, and lily morgan long flowy pants in black, $22, gianttiger.com
The flowy cropped pant
Enjoy summer breezes with light, flowy pants. This wide-leg-style linen blend cropped pant is a modern classic that can go from backyard to business with the right topper and accessories.
lily morgan linen blend pants in henna, $25, and lily morgan linen blend blazer in henna, $45, gianttiger.com