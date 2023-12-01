Anatomy Of A Gift Basket: Building The Perfect Present

The stress of gift giving really hits an all-time high during the holidays. With a variety of people to shop for, it can be challenging to maintain peak thoughtfulness. The idea of wandering the mall or scrolling through website after website is enough to prompt anyone to pick up a gift card and call it a day. But we’re about to let you in on a little-known secret: gift baskets are the answer to any holiday shopping woes.
Think about it: gift baskets are easily tailored to any person, theme or budget. You won’t feel the pressure to find that one incredible item, and instead can focus on producing an unforgettable unboxing experience. You can let your creativity shine, which will no doubt make for a memorable present. Plus, you’ll select a number of things that you know the recipient will love, so the final product will end up being more meaningful than just a single item. It’s the sum-of-its-parts approach to gift giving, and here’s where to begin.
It’s all about the shop
For efficient basket building, look for a retailer that has a selection of items, like Giant Tiger. From the basket (or container of choice) to the wrapping and embellishments, easy access to multiple departments means you can select fun, edible, useful and beautiful items without having to schlep from store to store, not to mention you can take advantage of Giant Tiger’s affordable prices without sacrificing quality. We love efficiency and staying on budget during the busy holiday season!
Pick a theme to make it easy
You might have a little trouble creating a cohesive basket if you don’t have an overarching idea to guide you. Think about the basket recipient and then hit your local Giant Tiger. Are they someone who could really use an excuse to stay in? Build a holiday movie-night basket filled with popcorn, candles, cozy family pyjamas, fuzzy socks or slippers, a soft sweater and a plush throw blanket. Are they happiest in the kitchen? Easy-peasy. Select seasonal dish towels, a stylish serving piece, a pretty cutting board and sweet treats to serve guests. Do they love to spend time outside? Create an outdoor family fun kit featuring inflatable sleds, cute hats and mitts, novelty items and mugs for hot cocoa, and don’t forget a few special goodies for kids. There’s something about a theme that also adds that extra dash of holiday magic.
Find the right container
They’re called gift baskets but that doesn’t mean you have to assemble the gift in an actual basket. Use your imagination—you could use a gorgeous serving platter, a Christmas stocking, a tote bag, a picnic hamper, a tackle box…you name it. (Giant Tiger has tons of options to choose from!) Your theme may help you to land on the perfect container, too. For example, if you’re building a movie night basket, a retro red-and-white popcorn bucket will tie the whole theme together.
Pack like a pro
Gift baskets are often as fun to look at as they are to open, but there are tricks to making them feel chock-full of goodies. For starters, if you’re using a deep container, fill the bottom with shredded paper so the gifts will be visible above the top of the opening. Then, decide which side of the basket is going to be the front and position the largest items at the back. Place medium-sized gifts in the middle and small ones at the front. If the basket still feels a little sparse, you can fill the gaps with chocolates or other petite sweets. The leading discount retailer’s new private brand, Giant Tiger Marché, has you covered with their exclusive Holiday Confectionary Collection, so whether you want to squeeze a few festive Belgium chocolates, chocolate patties, maple fudge, or cookies (to name a few) into each basket, to treat your foodie friends, there’s always room for some tasty treats.
That’s a wrap on gift baskets
Traditionally, gift baskets are wrapped in cellophane. This provides structure for the assortment of gifts, but it also lets the recipient see everything without having to take the basket apart. If you like the element of surprise, you can wrap a few of the gifts before placing them inside, or conceal the whole basket in a large reusable gift bag.
Gift baskets are as fun to build as they are to open, so give it a shot this season. You’ll thank us when you’re no longer scrambling to find that single, ideal present. Instead, you’ll get to watch someone unwrap a thoughtfully curated selection of items from your heart.
