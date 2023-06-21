Fresh, In-Season Produce Is What’s For Dinner

The best meals of summer revolve around local fruits and vegetables picked at their flavour peak. Buying in-season produce is also usually less expensive, and it’s better for the environment too.
Check out this handy chart for what’s in season, and then read on for recipes that showcase summer’s best tastes, from stone fruit to fresh corn to heirloom tomatoes.
Stone Fruit Caprese Salad
This summery twist on caprese subs in the juicy tang of peaches, plums and cherries.
Kale Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Walnuts
This hearty salad’s foundation is earthy kale, a summer crop that’s loaded with vitamin C and other nutrients.
Heirloom Tomato Ceviche
Beloved for their funny shapes, interesting colours and intense flavours, heirloom tomatoes star in this seafood-free take on ceviche.
Shrimp and Watermelon Tostadas
Conjure up a beachside bar mood in your backyard when summer’s iconic fruit meets shellfish in a handheld snack.
Thai-Inspired Rice Noodle Salad
Sweet peppers pair with mango for this super-simple and brightly flavoured pasta salad.
Elotes with Zesty Nacho Dust
Fresh cobs become savoury Mexican street corn with help from a secret ingredient: crushed-up nacho chips.
Mushroom Rolls
You’ve probably never had summer mushrooms like this, unexpectedly fashioned into vegetarian sushi rolls.
Nadiya Hussain’s Blueberry and Lavender Scone Pizza
Summer brunches will never be the same once you master this showstopping “pizza”, topped with fresh, plump blueberries.
Shrimp and Peach Ceviche
Refreshing ceviche gets a sweet makeover with the addition of summertime’s star fruit, the peach.
Asparagus Hummus
This bright green dipper makes for a refreshing companion to crudités on a hot summer night.
Swirled Berry Smoothie Pops
Fresh berries make artful and delicious flourishes on these homemade yogurt-based popsicles.
Strawberry Yogurt Snacking Cake
Halved and hulled summer strawberries look like little hearts atop this sweet little hand-held cake.