4 Orange Juice Hacks To Elevate Your Summer Fun

As we trade springtime blooms for sun-kissed adventures, it's time to transform fleeting moments into unforgettable summer memories. But let's be honest, packing for those adventures can sometimes feel like a chore. Fear not, fellow sunseekers—Florida Orange Juice is here to elevate all your summer activities, from epic road trips to laid-back brunches.
The sunshine in a bottle of 100 per cent orange juice includes a valuable package of nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, thiamin, and even calcium in fortified juices. No wonder it’s called the Original Wellness Drink! But did you know how versatile it can be? Here are four unique ways Florida OJ can amp up your favourite summer activities, whether at home or on the go.
1. Citrus-packed road trip snacks
We are adamant believers that you can’t set off on a road trip without good snacks. But don’t settle for meagre gas station snacks when you can treat yourself to delicious, nutritious treats to satisfy everyone’s cravings.
Prepping healthy and tasty treats for the journey is easier than you think with Florida OJ in your arsenal. If candy is your craving, these 100 per cent orange juice-infused gummies will hit the spot while giving you additional vitamin C to help with immunity support. If your appetite is a bit bigger, a batch of hearty granola breakfast cookies bring together the best of chocolate chip cookies and trail mix into one satisfying treat.
2. Double-duty ice pack slushies
Great for road trips, beach days or camping adventures, this cooler hack will help you beat the summer heat in more ways than one. At least one day ahead of your summer plan, freeze some Florida Orange Juice in leakproof containers. As you’re packing the cooler, use these frozen containers as ice packs to chill the rest of your goodies—but that’s not the best trick.
Picture this: you're cruising down the highway on a road trip, windows down, music up listening to the Florida OJ Spotify playlist pumping with the sun beaming, while your food stays fresh in the cooler. You stop to spend time at the beach, you’re getting thirsty and overheated so you pull out a frozen container and, voila. The once-solid juice has thawed just enough to shake up or crush with a spoon, transforming it into icy, thirst-quenching slushie. Can you think of a more refreshing treat?
3. Flavourful BBQ marinades
The smell of BBQ wafting through the air is synonymous with summer. No matter what you’re grilling, you can elevate your grilling game to chef status with these easy and flavourful Florida OJ-infused recipes. From BBQ chicken flatbread pizza to a quick orange barbecue sauce, these recipes benefit from easy-to-prepare citrus glazes and marinades that will leave everyone’s tastebuds satisfied. Plus, they can be prepared ahead of time and taken with you on your next camping adventure.
4. A twist on the classic brunch cocktail
Let's not forget everyone's favourite weekend ritual—brunch. Only this time, level-up your classic late morning cocktail with another Florida OJ hack. Ditch the boring ice cubes that only dilute the flavour of your refreshments. Instead, freeze Florida Orange Juice in ice cube trays the day before and top with bubbly, sparkling water or try a BeerMosa. YYou can even add a splash of colour with fresh fruit slices or herbs for a vibrant, summery twist. But it doesn’t just stop at cocktails. Delight your guests with light but satisfying fare, including citrus-packed summer salads, deliciously easy orange-drizzled sweet potato cake or FLOJ-packed French toast. Let your hosting imagination run free.
Influencer Spotlight: Summer on the Road with Cam Lee
Cam Lee, a mom and fellow sunshine enthusiast, knows the power of FLOJ for a fun-filled summer.
“For us, nothing says summer like camping, and we love getting outside and road-tripping to new spots. On our journeys staying hydrated is so key, and our go-to move is packing Florida Orange Juice because it’s so refreshing, delicious, and packed with nutrients like vitamin C and potassium!”—Cam Lee
Florida OJ infuses your favourite travel treats and summer eats with a refreshing and nutritious citrus twist. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, pick up plenty of Florida Orange Juice and head out to create your own unforgettable summer moments.
Click here to visit the Florida Orange Juice website for more tips, tricks and recipes to fuel your summer fun.