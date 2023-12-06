I Tried It: I Drank Gold Collagen Forte Daily for 90 Days, Here Are My Results

Gold Collagen Forte Collagen Supplement was named the winner of the Best Supplement category in the 2023 Beauty Awards.
As a certified holistic nutritionist and herbalist, I’m frequently asked about collagen and whether I’d recommend it for both beauty and health benefits. I have to admit, I wasn’t too sold on it until I got the chance to try Gold Collagen Forte, this year’s winner of the Best Beauty Supplement category awarded by The Beauty Awards 2023.
It seemed like a golden opportunity to try it for 90 days to see if I can improve my hair, skin, and nails—who can resist that?
As I delved deeper into this specific supplement, it became clear that it’s not your run-of-the-mill beauty supplement. This brand went all out, partnering with top-notch academic institutions, dermatologists, health experts, and more to craft a seriously impressive formula. Gold Collagen has even been through 10 clinical trials and earned its spot in 12 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters, with 100 per cent of participants reporting healthier-looking skin and 90 per cent claiming a more youthful appearance. Now, that’s something that got my attention.
I often forget to take a product if it requires mixing with water, so the convenience of this product also stood out to me, plus compared to other collagen formulas it’s super tasty and easy to take. You can just grab it on the go as you dash out the door. And, as a nutritionist, I know how tricky it can be for clients to find a new product that fits their daily routine to help them form and keep a new habit.
Gold Collagen Forte is not only nutritious and delicious but it also helps you achieve your desired results. Pro Tip: Keep it in a visible spot—whether it’s on the kitchen counter, in your office, or right there on your bedside table.
I’m all about practicing what I preach when it comes to my health (both inner and outer), but I’m no stranger to the challenges that come with maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails.
Here’s a status report from the beginning of my journey:
I have thick, curly hair and tame it often through heat styling and colour treatments. I usually get highlights every three months and during my last session, I noticed my hair was a lot more dry and brittle. I also had fairly strong nails, but after experimenting with shellac these past few months, I noticed they got a lot weaker and prone to chipping.
When it comes to my skin, I’ve had my fair share of battles with perineal dermatitis, and I’ve mastered the art of managing it through some dietary and lifestyle changes. But these past few months were particularly stressful thanks to a big move and a few other personal matters. I noticed my skin was becoming more sensitive and red.
Overall, I’d say I’m doing a decent job of keeping my beauty game strong, but hey, who doesn’t love discovering new tricks and tips to keep those beauty benefits going strong in the long run? I was fully committed to witnessing the results for myself with this product, so I took this collagen with me everywhere I went, be it during my travels, while moving, or while working away from home.
After 3 weeks
By week three, taking a daily shot (50 ml bottle) of Gold Collagen Forte, I had already begun to notice increased hydration in my skin. It felt like it was finally getting the moisture it needed, leaving it looking more vibrant than ever before, and as someone with chronically dry skin, this was a huge and surprising win.
After 6 weeks
Around the six-week mark, I noticed my skin appeared even more hydrated and radiant. It felt like I needed less moisturizer on my face and body in the evening because my skin looked so refreshed in the morning, even after a short night’s sleep, which was a definite plus for those early morning meetings. I also noticed that my hair felt even stronger, allowing me to go an additional day or two without washing it, even with intense workouts at a new spin studio.
After 9 weeks
By week nine, it became evident that my skin and hair were reaping the benefits of Gold Collagen Forte. My complexion was more hydrated, appeared clearer, and had that dewy radiance you usually get after a facial—I actually felt like I could have skipped my monthly facial altogether. I also continued to notice improved hydration in my hair; even my typically brittle ends felt noticeably stronger.
After 90 days of using Gold Collagen Forte
They say it takes three months to establish a habit, and taking this collagen after 90 days has definitely become a daily non-negotiable that I genuinely enjoy. This isn’t just due to the health benefits it provides (immune support, increased energy, joint health, and hormonal balance) but also because of the noticeable beauty perks.
I can absolutely agree with the 100 per cent of individuals who reported healthier-looking skin. I feel like I wake up with clearer, more hydrated, and more elastic skin. I truly believe that when a product is backed by science and clinically proven, it works, and this is clearly the case here.
I’ve also noticed an improvement in my nail health. Even with shellac on, my nail technician has commented on how much stronger they’ve become between appointments, which is a significant compliment if you’re into nail care.
Regarding hair health, I can already see increased shine and thickness. Despite getting my hair highlighted again recently, it looks as healthy as ever.
I thoroughly enjoyed experiencing Gold Collagen Forte during the 90-day trial, and I’m excited about the results and intend to continue on my journey. If you’re experiencing weaknesses in your beauty health, I couldn’t recommend this product enough. When something works so well, it’s hard not to want to share it with everyone. I’m excited to recommend it to my clients and anyone seeking clinically proven beauty enhancements.
If you’re keen to give it a try and love it as much as I do, I’m offering a special promo code to save 20 per cent with Chatelaine20.