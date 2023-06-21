A Coupon Expert’s Guide to Scene+

Everyone is looking to save a little extra money right now, and one of the best ways to do that is with loyalty programs. As a veteran couponer helping people save money via TikTok and Instagram, I’m all about maximizing the Scene+ loyalty program in Canada.
When you think of the Scene+ loyalty program, you may think about earning free movies, but did you know you can also redeem points for free groceries, restaurant meals, movies, travel and more?
Earning Scene+ points
The number one question you should always ask when it comes to any loyalty program: is it worth it? Because Scene+ has such a wide array of locations to earn points, this program is one of the most user-friendly options for Canadians. From grocery shopping to entertainment, you can earn points on just about anything with Scene+.
Grocery Offers
Sobeys allows you to earn Scene+ points through product offers available in the flyer and in-store. Scene+ members get exclusive pricing on products every week as well. The Sobeys app also makes it easy to see the latest Scene+ points offers and track your points total (1,000 points = $10 off your groceries). Each week new offers become available as store flyers rotate. Match up Scene+ point offers with sale items to both save and earn on your groceries.
Restaurant Earnings
Love to eat out? For every $3 you spend on dine-in or takeout at Recipe Unlimited restaurants (Harvey’s, Swiss Chalet, East Side Mario’s, Montana’s BBQ & Bar, Bier Markt, and Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse), you earn one Scene+ point. You can redeem in $5/500-point increments to lower your bill, although some exclusions apply.
Travel
Scene+ and Expedia have joined forces to provide a unique travel portal for loyalty members. Travellers earn three points per $1 spent on select bookings and can redeem points at a dollar-for-dollar rate on hotels and car rentals. Bonus: you can still earn on travel booked with points.
Entertainment
For all the movie lovers out there, Scene+ is still helping you get free movies! At Cineplex locations, you will earn five Scene+ points per $1 spent (rounded to the nearest dollar before taxes). This includes movie tickets and concession snacks, plus online purchases made through Cineplex’s website. You can redeem 1,250 points for a free general-admission movie ticket, but for higher-end movie experiences like VIP, the point value increases.
Additional Earnings
To optimize earning points, Scotiabank debit and credit cards can help you earn points on everyday purchases. There are various types of cards and accounts, so I always recommend doing your research to see what card type fits your needs. However, the best part of having one of these cards is the ability to double dip! Not only do you earn points on your everyday transactions, but you can also earn the points outlined above from all the supporting partners. These points can also be converted into an account credit with Scotiabank to help pay bills.
Overall, the Scene+ loyalty program is versatile, easy to use, and will help you save money as soon as you start using it. Happy saving, Canada!
Follow @livingonaloonie on TikTok and Instagram for more Canadian money-saving tips.