3 Fun Ways To Embrace The Team Canada Spirit At Home

While the majority of us can’t go to Paris to cheer for Team Canada in real life this summer, we can show our support from home. A proud Official Supporter of Team Canada, Cheerios Canada is once again joining forces with Team Canada to bring together athletes, fans and families via the Cheerios Summer Games. Learn how you can take part with others around the country to cherish the good and compete in medal-worthy memories.
Partnering with Team Canada athletes, Cheerios created five family-friendly challenges so you and your family can host your own Team Canada games.
Obstacle Course inspired by Olympic Decathlete, Damian Warner
Damian has earned the title of World’s Greatest Athlete, an achievement that’s inspired by the support from his fellow Canadians—"It fuels our determination and pushes us to achieve our best!” he says. “Knowing we have a nation cheering behind us makes every challenge worth it and every victory that much more special.” While this game isn’t a 10-event decathlon, it is easy to set up at home using household items like jump ropes and pool noodles to form an obstacle course for competitors to compete for the fastest time. Get the full instructions.
Relay Race inspired by track and field sprinter Aaron Brown
Aaron Brown is a two-time Olympic medalist. His speed can be your inspiration as you flex your coordination with a relay race that challenges participants to move 20 Cheerios from one bowl to another using only a spoon. Get the full instructions.
Around the Bowl Challenge inspired by wheelchair basketball player Cindy Ouellet
Designed to increase awareness and give a better perspective on Para Sports to Canadian families, the Around the Bowl Challenge is inspired by Paralympic athlete Cindy Ouellet and was mindfully created with the guidance of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. For this game, a bowl is placed on a chair or stool and participants can sit or stand while taking turns tossing Cheerios into the bowl from different markers. The person who sinks the most shots wins. Get the full instructions.
Overflow Challenge inspired by diver Caeli McKay
Caeli McKay’s Olympic journey started at six when she attended diving camp. In her challenge, flood the competition by placing a few Cheerios on the top of a mostly-full bowl of water. Players can take turns pouring more water into the bowl with an aim to not let the Cheerios spill over. Get the full instructions.
Lung Power Challenge inspired by swimmer Maggie MacNeil
Swimmers like Maggie engage their entire body in competition, but for this Cheerios event, you’ll need to focus on the power of your breath. Set a timer for 30 seconds and use your lungs to blow Cheerios across the table and into an empty Cheerios box. Get the full instructions.
Coming together to watch Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games with kids is a perfect conversation starter about the commitment it takes to compete, but also the importance of celebrating diversity and different abilities. Medals are on everyone’s minds, but behind the events are athletes who put in the work and dedication to be part of Team Canada. While standing on a podium is an ultimate goal, it’s important to remember to celebrate the small moments, too. After all, it’s those little wins that can create the best memories.
