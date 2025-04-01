Caring For Diabetes Is A Family Affair

Four years ago, then-eight-year-old Mélina started showing signs of becoming a whole different kid. No longer energetic and full of life, “she wasn’t the same girl,” her father, Frédérick de Grandpré remembers. “She was losing weight, always mad and constantly thirsty.” It wasn’t until her type 1 diabetes diagnosis that he learned it was more than just a suspected growth spurt.

Kristin St. Cyr was also navigating uncharted territory when her husband, Nathan Harms, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and had to start using insulin. They didn’t want to feel “trapped or limited” or even shrouded in stigma, but their biggest challenge was with uncertainty—never knowing when Nathan’s glucose levels might suddenly drop.

For both families, diabetes became a shared responsibility: one that required constant vigilance, emotional resilience and unshakable trust. In honor of National Caregivers Day on April 1, we’re spotlighting the parents and partners who carry the unique emotional weight of supporting a loved one with diabetes. Their stories highlight the strength of caregivers and how technology like the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system has helped ease the burden of daily management.

“I’m not my condition—I’m your daughter”

Frédérick’s initial approach to Mélina’s diagnosis was a heavy-handed one. “At first, I was very strict, focused on what she was eating, monitoring everything and trying to manage it from my perspective.” For anyone who takes insulin, severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) can be life-threatening and a major source of stress both for the person living with diabetes and the caregiver. Frédérick quickly realized that in his desire to help and keep her safe, he was creating additional stress for Mélina. “She told me: ‘I’m not my condition—I’m your daughter.’ That changed everything for me.”

Advertisement

Over time, Frédérick, a successful actor in Quebec, shifted from an authoritative role to a supportive one, helping Mélina gain independence and confidence in managing her diabetes. “She was always dealing with the perceived stigma of living with diabetes. With the tools she has now, diabetes management has gotten a lot easier, and she doesn’t have to leave class or miss out on activities anymore.”

Frédérick de Grandpré, father and caregiver to his 12-year-old daughter, Mélina de Grandpré.

Everything changed when Mélina started using the Dexcom G7 CGM system. She no longer has to routinely prick her finger* and can easily see what’s going on with her glucose levels in real time by glancing at the G7 app on her smartphone.† With alerts to let her know if her glucose is trending too high or too low, Mélina can either take a little more insulin or have a snack to help her stay in her target glucose range. Safety features like the Urgent Low Soon alert have also been a game-changer for Frédérick and Mélina, warning them up to 20 minutes in advance of a severe hypoglycemic event‡—giving them time to react and potentially avert a dangerous situation. This CGM technology has gone a long way in giving both Mélina and her father more peace of mind and less worry.

The Dexcom Follow app§ has also played a crucial role in their relationship and managing diabetes. Being able to monitor Mélina’s levels remotely has allowed Frédérick to feel more secure while giving her more freedom and independence. “Now, she can just glance at her phone,† and so can I. It has given me an immense sense of pride to see how well she is managing—seeing her thrive and embrace her condition is all I could ever wish for.”

“Tackling diabetes together has helped us build a better bond”

Diabetes has always been something that Kristin and her husband face as a team. “It was a process to understand how much we were in this together,” she says. “We didn’t see the type 2 diabetes diagnosis coming, so we needed to collectively establish a new routine.”

Advertisement

At first, they relied on traditional monitoring methods, like using a blood glucose meter—which only provided a single reading whenever Nathan would test. But this left gaps in their understanding of his condition—sometimes even leading to dangerous situations and sleepless nights. “Watching for outward symptoms of low glucose isn’t reliable,” Kristin says.

Things changed for the better once Nathan started using Dexcom G7, with a significant improvement in his A1C within the first three months.¶ Seeing his glucose change in response to food, activity and insulin helped him better understand his diabetes and make better choices. And with the Dexcom Follow app,§ Kristin can monitor Nathan’s glucose levels remotely, so they can both see his glucose data and receive alerts to help him stay on top of his condition—especially while he’s working alone. “It’s a relief to have the ability to check his glucose levels and be able to give him a call if his diabetes needs attention,” says Kristin.

The search for solutions, over 20 years since Nathan’s diagnosis, has brought the couple closer. “There is an emotional journey—will you try to hide your uncertainty and fears, or will you share them?” said Kristin. “Tackling these realities together has really helped us build a better bond. Dexcom G7 has made type 2 diabetes a manageable challenge for us—one we’ll continue to take on together.”

Technology that makes caregiving easier

Dexcom CGM technology has given both Frédérick and Kristin something invaluable: more peace of mind and a way to be of assistance so their loved ones with diabetes don’t feel alone.

Advertisement

“As a parent, I’ll always do everything in my power to help Mélina live her life to the fullest,” says Frédérick. “Part of that means making sure she has the right tools to manage her condition effectively and achieve what she wants.”

To learn more about how Dexcom G7 CGM can enable a better quality of life for those living with and caring for diabetes, please visit dexcom.com.

*If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom G7 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

† For a list of compatible devices, see dexcom.com/compatibility.

Advertisement

‡ Audible and visual notification of predictive alert at 3.1 mmol/L within 20 minutes.

§ Following requires the Dexcom Follow app and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G7 app before making treatment decisions.

¶ Individual results may vary.

MAT-8203 v1.0