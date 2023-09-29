3 Gut-Friendly Thanksgiving Recipes Where Prunes Sway Savoury And Sweet

Let’s play the word association game. When we say prunes, you think…staying regular? These plump, juicy dried plums wear their digestion superstar badge well, but the moist-and-sticky, earthy-sweet, antioxidant-packed morsels are so much more than your gut’s BFF. Prunes are a versatile ingredient that can hold their own in both sweet and savoury recipes, and California Prunes are superior because California has the highest agricultural standards in the world. They’re not only high in potassium—which helps ensure our cells have normal fluid levels, supporting healthy blood pressure and helping muscles contract—but their high levels of Vitamin K help to strengthen the heart and bones while their high-fibre can help to regulate microflora, which can lower cholesterol. Talk about a superfood.
While this bevy of health benefits and gut happiness is incredible, their flavour and versatility make them even more worthy of your Thanksgiving menu. This year, add balance to the often-heavy holiday feast with three dishes enhanced with California Prunes.
1. Squash Risotto and California Prunes Fonduta
You thought that the perfect side dish didn’t exist, huh? Well, turn your attention to this creamy risotto that marries the sweetness of California Prunes, heartiness of chopped butternut squash and mild anise flavour of fennel.
Not only is this a terrific accompaniment to your spread, it’s a sneaky way to entice little ones into the kitchen, too. The key to a good risotto is time and stirring. Kids can lend a hand with mixing this harvest-inspired dish into a creamy al-dente finish then garnishing with chopped California Prunes. Maybe even sneaking a nibble or two, you know, for quality assurance.
2. Turkey Leg Stuffed with California Prunes, Bacon and Walnuts
The ones who fight over the drumstick know just how juicy and tasty the dark meat of the turkey is—but that coveted leg is ready for a makeover. Truly impress your guests’ taste buds by deboning the leg and stuffing it with a savoury-sweet blend of chopped California Prunes, smoked bacon, crumbled sausage, aromatics, breadcrumbs, and citrus juice.
If you feel intimidated by deboning, ask the butcher to remove the bone and sinews for you. The leg then gets beat flat, creating a juicy canvas for the prune-studded stuffing, then rolled, tied, and roasted. A true treasure of texture and flavour, one stuffed leg will serve six, making it an easier lift than cooking a whole bird and contending with the never-ending leftovers.
3. California Prune Sticky Cake
Inclusivity should always have a seat at the table and this vegan dessert doesn’t require any compromise. In fact, you probably wouldn’t even guess that this delectable ramekin cake is even plant-based, let alone the coconut-caramel sauce blended with naturally sweet prune puree. Serve it warm and generously spoon over the decadent sauce, then top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (vegan or dairy, up to you) and chopped prunes for the ultimate crowd-pleasing final dish.
