Breaking the Silence on Menopause: It’s Time Women Get the Care They Deserve

By the time you're 40 you've had your period for at least 25 years. Despite this, sudden changes in your menstrual cycle can still make you uncomfortable or embarrassed.These interruptions can feel even more overwhelming if you’re not sure why they’re happening or who to talk to about it.

That’s the unfortunate situation many women find themselves in during perimenopause, a years-long process in which estrogen levels begin to decrease and irregular periods—plus a plethora of other symptoms—become common before menstruation ends entirely. (A woman is considered officially in menopause if she hasn’t had a period in one full year.)

Perimenopause and menopause are natural and normal aspects of a woman’s reproductive health cycle. It’s been happening for millions of years, yet societal discomfort around publicly discussing it and the lack of research into it can leave women feeling abandoned and unsure where to turn. Many women navigate perimenopause and menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, brain fog, sleep disruption, mood swings and more, all on their own. The gaps in knowledge for medical professionals is real, even as more and more women speak up about the silence.

Content creator and podcast host Renee Reina, 40, noticed changes in her menstrual cycle a couple of years ago. “I went from never having issues with my cycle to suddenly having heavy periods, debilitating cramps and nights where I was in tears from sheer exhaustion.” Rather than suffer in silence, however, Reina decided to become an advocate for her own wellbeing. “I realized I only had two good weeks out of every month, and I wasn’t willing to live like that,” she says.

A naturopath helped Reina “connect the dots” between some of the issues she was experiencing, and the role perimenopause might be playing in her symptoms. “I originally went to see her about digestive issues, but our conversation shifted to stress, sleep and mood,” she says. “The naturopath was the first person to explain that what I was experiencing could be related to perimenopause. That was such an eye-opening moment.”

Reina is partnering with Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health, the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart, to share her story. She’s part of a growing cohort of women who are helping to break down generational taboos around publicly talking about “women’s issues” and seeking stronger, more supportive health care spaces that acknowledge our unique health needs.

But there’s still so much more work to do.

According to an Angus Reid poll commissioned by the Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health, one in five Canadian women isn’t familiar with the term perimenopause. A whopping, but sadly unsurprising, 79 per cent feel they lack the information needed to best support themselves through this phase of their lives, while 76 per cent feel unprepared to recognize the early signs of perimenopause. Eighty-five per cent are unsure how these changes may impact their long-term health.

These stats shine a bright light on how women’s health care and research is sorely underfunded in Canada—only seven per cent of national funding is allocated to women’s health research. The lack of information and emotional uncertainty that women are experiencing is what the Foundation is working to erase.

Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health is laser-focused on making health care equitable for and accessible to all Canadian women. To that end, it will invest $50 million into women’s health care by 2026 to address three key pillars: awareness of the information gap women face, accessibility to support and care for all, and research that’s focused on our needs.

In 2025, part of that investment includes $1.75 million shared with 27 organizations through its Community Grants Program. These groups are dedicated to supporting access to care, gender-based violence, menstrual equity and maternal health, and received grants valued up to $100,000.

Speaking up about the unique health changes women face as they age and looking for support go hand in hand in making transitions like perimenopause feel less isolating, says Reina.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” she says. “Make the appointments, ask the questions and talk openly about what you’re experiencing. The more we speak up, the less alone we all feel.”

