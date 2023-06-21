The Best Summer BBQ Recipes Ever

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Summer Herb Sauce
There’s freshness in every bite when you pair fish on the grill with an earthy and bright herb sauce.
Saucy BBQ Chicken
A forever grill classic for good reason, this barbecue chicken is smothered in homemade sauce, with extra for dipping. Proceed directly to the sink after dinner.
Grilled Hawaiian-Style Pork Chops and Rice
Pineapple is one of the tastiest foods to grill, and it gives this pork dish that killer salty-sweet combo.
Inside-Out Cheddar Burgers
A square of cheddar hidden in the middle of each burger adds flavour and the element of culinary surprise.
Syrian Seven Spice Rib Steak with Chermoula
A simple rib steak thrown on the grill is elevated with cilantro-forward chermoula sauce drizzled on top.
Barbecued Trout with Warm Pineapple Salad
Trout can be mild, so to amp up the spice in this hearty and healthy summer dinner, leave the jalapeño seeds in.
Mild Italian Sausage Burger
Sausage meat gets a burger makeover with elevated toppers like prosciutto, heirloom tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Tofu and Black Bean Burger
Vegetarians need not be left out of the BBQ party with this tasty plant-based burger, which packs a whopping 25 grams of protein.
Grilled Scallops with Mango Curry Glaze
Twenty minutes and just four ingredients are all it takes to pull together this buttery scallop feast.
Glazed Ginger-Garlic Ribs
Fresh ginger makes these ribs especially aromatic, while sriracha adds a fiery kick.
Grilled Herb and Garlic Pork Tenderloin with Green Beans and Halloumi Cheese
A bottled marinade provides a shortcut to flavour, making the prep for this recipe—which can be done the day before—a cinch.
Grilled Pizza
Did you know you can easily make pizza on the BBQ? Watch it closely to make sure you take it off in time, and enjoy the unique char flavour that comes from cooking it this way.