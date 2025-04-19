How To Shop For Spa-Worthy Towels With Long-Lasting Quality

One of life’s simplest yet most indulgent luxuries is a high-quality towel—the kind found stacked at a five-star hotel or spa: elegantly plush, blanket soft, and absorbent enough to provide a sense of pure coziness after a long day. Much like bedding, towels are everyday essentials that remain in constant contact with the skin—yet they are often an afterthought when it comes to quality.

With the launch of Benji Sleep’s premium bath collection, there's now a new reason to elevate the towel experience. Bringing the same quality and care that goes into its renowned “softest damn sheets,” Benji Sleep demonstrates that finding hotel-quality towels is simple—once one knows what to look for. Here’s how to choose the plushest options.

1. Shop Canadian: Designed in Canada and made with care

Benji has earned a reputation as a cult favourite for all things bedding. More than just another home brand, Benji is a Canadian, family-owned company that prioritizes quality and simplicity in its designs. When it comes to bedding, the brand is known for offering a single, thoughtfully crafted staple style in timeless shades that never go out of style. Now, Benji has brought that same philosophy to the world of towels.

Every item in the Benji Bath Collection is crafted to meet the brand’s high standards of quality, care, and comfort. “We set out to design the perfect towel—one we’d actually love using every day,” explains Ben McLean, co-founder of Benji. “We were tired of towels that were either too thin and flimsy or so thick they never dried properly. So we focused on striking the perfect balance: plush, absorbent, and quick-drying for daily use.”

It’s an everyday home collection you can count on–from a Canadian name you already trust.

2. Indulge in ultra-plush comfort: 700 GSM

With an impressive 700 grams per square meter (GSM), the towels in the Benji Bath Collection strike an ideal balance of plushness, absorbency, and practicality. Towels with a lower GSM—typically ranging from 200 to 500—often feel thin, rough, and fall short in performance. On the other hand, those with a very high GSM can take an unreasonably long time to dry. Benji has landed on a sweet spot with 700 GSM, offering a luxuriously thick, spa-like texture without compromising on drying efficiency.

3. Enjoy enduring softness: Zero-twist technology

Many low-quality towels use twisted fibers to give the illusion of durability—but high-quality towels don’t need to rely on such shortcuts. The Benji Bath Collection is made from 100 percent premium cotton sourced from India, a material known for its natural strength and lasting softness. Featuring a zero-twist weave, these towels maintain a plush, ultra-absorbent feel that resists wear and tear over time. The result is a towel that feels luxuriously thick, dries the skin effortlessly, and stays soft and fluffy after every wash. Plus, they dry quickly between uses, helping to prevent the unpleasant mustiness of damp towels.

As one user review puts it: “I’ve tested so many towels that feel amazing but fail the most important part: actually drying you off. Not these. They’re crazy absorbent without that weird, waxy feel some towels have. Plus, they dry quickly between uses, so you’re not dealing with a damp, musty towel the next day.”

4. Dry off with peace of mind: OEKO-TEX®-certified

Benji’s commitment to creating the perfect towel goes beyond plush comfort—it also includes a strong focus on safety and sustainability. The entire bath collection is OEKO-TEX® Standard 100-percent certified, ensuring each towel is made without harmful chemicals or synthetic materials. Tested against a list of over 1,000 potentially hazardous substances, these towels meet a globally recognized standard for products designed for direct and prolonged skin contact. In other words, they’re as safe as they are luxurious—so users can dry off with confidence, knowing their towels are both skin-friendly and environmentally responsible.

5. Wrap yourself in cozy comfort: Generous coverage

Tired of small, thin, scratchy towels? Benji is, too. That’s why the brand’s bath towels are generously oversized—large enough to wrap around the body comfortably and walk around in with ease. They're also incredibly soft, offering the kind of cozy, post-bath comfort that makes getting dressed feel optional. After a long soak, the plushness of a Benji towel helps extend the relaxation, keeping users fully covered and completely at ease.

Bring the spa experience home

It’s time to upgrade the bath routine with towels that are plusher, softer and more absorbent. Benji’s irresistibly luxurious collection is a true investment in everyday comfort—and proudly Canadian, too. Available in timeless neutral shades like Slate, Fog and White, the towels complement any bathroom aesthetic. The best part? The entire bundle—two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths—comes at a refreshingly competitive price of $153.

Learn more about this Canadian family-owned company and the new Benji bath collection here.