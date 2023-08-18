The Healing Power of Avène’s Thermal Spring Water-Based Skincare

Nestled in the serene foothills of the south of France, the small, picturesque town of Avène is synonymous with its thermal spring water, revered for centuries due to its healing properties. The spring’s discovery dates back to 1736, when a local horse with alopecia was cured after rolling in the water daily. The spring’s therapeutic reputation spread across continents; after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, water was shipped to aid burn victims. Today, more than 150 clinical and pharmacological studies attest to its effectiveness.
The thermal waters experience
Now, people around the world travel to “Avène-les-bains” to experience the water’s therapeutic benefits, and the thermal spring has been transformed into a vast hydrotherapy centre, owned by Pierre Fabre Laboratories. Covered by the French health-care system, the centre welcomes thousands of visitors annually who seek relief from skin conditions including psoriasis, eczema, burns, acne and atopic dermatitis. The centre’s three-week treatment includes daily baths, showers, massages and instructional sessions, with nurturing and well-trained staff.
The water’s unique journey infuses it with curative powers, verified through an analysis in collaboration with Sorbonne University. Rainwater undergoes a 50-year filtration process through the Cévennes mountains, where it is suffused with pH-balancing elements, minerals and, most importantly, Aquaphilus dolomiae—a special bacteria with anti-inflammatory properties.
Geneviève Dion, a 55-year-old communications professional from Montreal who suffers from severe eczema, has visited the centre for treatment several times, after finding little relief at the dermatologist’s office. “I was amazed by my results—not only by my skin and the relief I felt from their water treatments, but also just the support and care from their staff. I genuinely felt like someone understood what I was going through for the first time,” she says of her stay, which included consultation with an on-site dermatologist. “Being able to put my health first through these treatments has been incredible.”
Skincare inspired by Avène’s waters
In 1990, the Pierre Fabre Group launched Eau Thermale Avène, a skincare brand that brings the spring water’s potency to your own medicine cabinet. Avène Dermatological Laboratories’ philosophy revolves around the concept of “living dermatology,” with products that harness the water’s nutrients and minerals to soothe and heal various conditions. Working with skin experts from around the world, the brand further enhances its formulations with derm-approved active ingredients.
One such collaboration, led by Jean-Marc Lemaître from the Institute of Regenerative Medicine and Biotherapy in Montpellier, France, has resulted in a groundbreaking approach to anti-aging through Avène’s “senescence cellular” strategy, which stimulates cellular regeneration. Working closely with Geneva, Switzerland–based dermatologist Jean-Hilaire Saurat, Avène has also developed the “comedo-reverse” strategy, using ComedoclastinTM, a plant extract from the seeds of milk thistle, to prevent the production of blemishes before they make it to the surface. “Together, these efforts are leading to a better understanding of skin health and the development of preventive approaches to halt the progression of diseases,” says Daniel Redoulès, Pierre Fabre’s scientific communications officer.
Plant-based, sustainable beauty
Intertwined with Avène is sister brand Klorane, which specializes in the use of medicinal plants in beauty products, guided by a team of botanists, pharmacists and dermatologists. Among their hero products is the Hair Strengthening Serum, formulated with quinine and organic edelweiss, which work synergistically to slow down hair loss, strengthen hair and regenerate fibres—taking both a proactive and reactive approach.
The Pierre Fabre organization also remains steadfast in its commitment to the environment, with a self-governing (but externally approved by AFNOR) Green Impact Index scoring system to drive the development of more eco-conscious and socially responsible formulas. Striving for at minimum a neutral impact, they go the extra mile to achieve a positive impact on the planet.
Get to know Avène and Klorane products
1. Hyaluron Activ B3 Renewal Firming Cream 50ml, $65
This velvety day cream is formulated with pure hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, which work together to prolong the life of cells and slow down the aging process, leaving you with a plump, smooth complexion.
2. Klorane Hair Strengthening Serum with Quinine & Organic Edelweiss 100ml, $44.99
Medicinal quinine decelerates hair loss while organic edelweiss aids growth in this no-rinse treatment.
3. Cleanance Comedomed Anti-Blemish Concentrate 30ml, $28
Minimize existing blemishes and limit future breakouts thanks to star ingredient Comedoclastin, a plant extract from the seeds of milk thistle.
4. Hydrance Boost Concentrated Hydrating Serum 30ml, $51
Made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3, this formula restores hydration for up to 48 hours and reinforces the skin barrier.
5. Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream 40ml, $18
This patented formula helps replenish the skin’s natural barrier thanks to its powerful combination of copper sulfate and zinc sulfate.
6. Thermal Spring Water 300ml, $24.50
A cult favourite, this spray soothes and hydrates the skin, and provides the perfect finishing touch to your skincare routine, morning or night.
7. Tolérance CONTROL Restorative Soothing Skin Recovery Cream 40ml, $39
A saving grace for hypersensitive, reactive and intolerant skin, this patented sterile cosmetic cream promises to calm the skin down in just 30 seconds, while also providing long-lasting relief.
8. XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Balm 400ml, $39.50
Soothe itchy, red and irritated patches by repairing and nourishing the skin barrier with this balm.
9. Klorane Cornflower Water Cream with Organic Cornflower and Hyaluronic Acid 50ml, $40
Floral water is extracted from medicinal cornflowers to provide a boost of plumping hydration and anti-aging remedies.
10. Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine 400ml, $15.99
Thinning hair? Cleanse locks gently while creating stability right at the hair root.
